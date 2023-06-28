Haystack fire in Benton County expected to smolder for days Jill Sperling Jill Sperling GMNW Anchor Author twitter Author email Jun 28, 2023 Jun 28, 2023 Updated 3 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — Fire crews responded to an early morning haystack fire in the Badger Canyon area Wednesday, June 28. The burning haystack is located near an alfalfa field north of Badger Rd. Benton County Fire District #1 Public Information Officer Jenna Kochenauer said the haystack would likely smolder for a few days, but the fire was not expected to spread. Kochenauer said crews had left the scene, but the property owner was keeping an eye on the smoldering haystack. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jill Sperling GMNW Anchor Author twitter Author email Follow Jill Sperling Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular UPDATE: 2 confirmed dead after crash on 395 in Franklin Co. 'She considered them her friends': 6 men charged in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder Driver okay after crashing into bank on Clearwater in Kennewick Cleveland woman indicted on murder charges after leaving her 16-month-old child alone for 10 days, prosecutors say City of Yakima asked to conserve water Latest News Haystack fire in Benton County expected to smolder for days Big gravel pile at Gilbert Park a stockpile for crews repairing Yakima streets Yakima Valley firefighters' mental health stressed by wildfires, overtime City of Yakima asked to conserve water Ryan Seacrest named new host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ More News