Great Night for Star Gazing...Summer Temperatures This Weekend Stacy Lee, Weather anchor Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Sep 8, 2023 Sep 8, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tonight, we have clear skies, light winds and overnight lows in the 50s. Great night to get outside and do a little star gazing. Summer is back briefly for the weekend with temperatures climbing back to the mid and upper 80s and possibly 90 degrees in the Tri-Cities. Saturday afternoon or early evening there is a slight chance of scattered showers or thunderstorms in the northeast corner of Oregon south of Pendleton 15-20% currently. Next week, look for lots of sunshine and mid seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 80s. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stacy Lee Evening Weather Anchor Author email Follow Stacy Lee Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News Zintel Canyon in flames, fire crews will continue to watch for hotspots It's time to get ready for the 15th Annual Wishes and Wine Fundraiser Great Night for Star Gazing...Summer Temperatures This Weekend The Rude Mechanicals to perform for free in Howard Amon Park this weekend King County proposed $19/hour minimum wage More News