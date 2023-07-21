Between the COVID-19 pandemic, more intense hurricanes, and ongoing wildfires impacting the western U.S., first responders are being challenged more than ever. While first responders are on the front lines during emergencies and face more danger than most people do in their occupations, they don’t earn much more. According to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, these workers earn an average annual wage of $60,292, or about $4,000 more than the average across all occupations.
First responders generally include emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, firefighters, and police officers. Among these occupations, police officers earn the most, on average, with an average annual wage of $70,000. Firefighters earn $56,360 per year, on average, while EMTs and paramedics earn just $40,370 annually. EMTs are often paid less for several reasons. For one, emergency medical services (EMS) departments are allocated just a fraction of the funds that police and fire departments receive. And, becoming a firefighter or police officer tends to require more training than becoming an EMT, which only involves around 150 hours for starting positions.
MESA, Wash. -- A grant from the federal government was awarded to Franklin County Public Hospital District 1 for ambulance replacements and medical equipment.
The grant is not allowed to be used for other items like personnel or station renovations but it will help reduce the amount of revenue needed from taxpayers.
The public hospital district is the only agency with ambulances able to transport patients to area hospitals and due to the call volumes increasing by 21% in the last two years, additional personnel is needed to meet the emergency service needs of the community.
“We are grateful for this grant funding because it helps to reduce the financial impact on our taxpayers, but we have identified the need to fund full-time personnel to respond to calls and this cannot be funded through a one-time grant award,” Chief Ken Woffenden said.
Historically, Franklin County Public Hospital District 1 has relied on volunteers to provide emergency medical services (EMS) but the retention of volunteers is challenging nationwide.
Authorities said there are times when no volunteers are able to respond to calls when multiple emergencies happen at the same time, which seems to be increasing.
The public hospital district is asking voters for a levy lid lift in the November 7, 2023, general election to fund three full-time emergency personnel and renovate a station to provide sleeping quarters to accommodate personnel to provide a faster response. The public hospital district has never asked for a tax increase since its formation in 1945.
The levy lid lift would be an additional $0.22 per $1,000 of assessed property value and cost the owner of a $200,000 home $44 per year or $3.67 per month.
