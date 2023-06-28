Emily Goodell reports.

YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima Naches River Water Treatment Plant closes temporarily due to murky water in the spring and winter with little fanfare because the city's four wells are enough to keep up with the demand. 

City of Yakima Water and Irrigation Manager Mike Shane said it's different now in the summertime because there's a higher demand for water and the city's four wells can't keep up.

City of Yakima Naches River Water Treatment Plant

