YAKIMA, Wash. — The City of Yakima Naches River Water Treatment Plant closes temporarily due to murky water in the spring and winter with little fanfare because the city's four wells are enough to keep up with the demand.
City of Yakima Water and Irrigation Manager Mike Shane said it's different now in the summertime because there's a higher demand for water and the city's four wells can't keep up.
"It's this sort of perfect storm situation where the temperatures are up and are our availability to supply the demand is limited," Shane said. "That's why we have asked folks to conserve where they can. It's not mandatory and it just affects the domestic water supply."
Water Treatment Supervistor Jeff Bond said the problem started when thunderstorms up on U.S. Highway 410 hit the site of the Schneider Springs Fire, a large wildfire that burned more than 100,000 acres northwest of Naches back in 2021.
"Thunderstorm activity ... is just scouring the earth in that wildfire area and bringing it right down into the Naches River, creating turbidity that is well beyond what we're able to treat," Bond said.
To gauge the turbidity — how clear the water is — the treatment plant uses a measurement called the Nephelometric Turbidity unit or NTU. Bond said the numbers they've been seeing since Monday are exponentially higher than usual and keep fluctuating as thunderstorms push more debris into the water.
Bond said when they started the plant Wednesday morning, they were measuring at about 60 or 70 NTUs at the intake structure where water from the Naches River is directed into the pipes that get it to the treatment plant. By mid-morning, that number had climbed to more than 450 NTUs.
"What we're seeing in the river is anywhere between 400 and 1,000 NTUs," Bond said. "What is coming in the river right now and what we saw on Monday was the darkest I've seen."
Bond said they add a chemical coagulant in the pipe coming into the plant that neutralizes the charges on the dirt particles, allowing them to stick together. Once the water is in the basin, it goes through a process called flocculation, where the coagulated particles settle at the bottom.
The water is then put through a filtration process that finishes removing those particles, at which point they add chlorine and other chemicals for disinfection as the water is headed out of the plant and toward homes in the city. Bond said there's too much turbidity in the river right now for the chemicals and filtration system to be able to work properly.
"We can continue to add more and more chemical but the more chemicals we add, the more we're going to really see taste and odor problems," Bond said. "We really don't want to have that for the citizens of Yakima, but the other side of that is our filters can't take it."
Bond said as those their filters fill up with mud, they have to take the plant offline to wash them before they can continue to treat the water.
"If you have them full of mud, you're having to take them offline all the time, then you're just not producing water," Bond said. "You're producing washwater more than you're producing water."
Bond said that's why the water treatment plant will be mostly offline until the river clears up, only running when the NTUs are low enough that they don't have to worry about excessive mud getting caught in the filtration system.
"We ran the plant as long as we could to help supplement the system, help add just a little bit of water to the system so that we can continue to supply water to the people of Yakima," Bond said. "But if we can get the people of Yakima to conserve right now, just for the next couple of days ... then we'll be able to fire the plant back up and we won't have a problem."
