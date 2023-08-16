YAKIMA, Wash. — Almost a year into its free mobile shower program, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services has provided more than 500 showers for people living without shelter in the Yakima Valley.
The Neighborhood Showers program consists of a hygiene unit that contains three showers, three toilets, three sinks, laundry facilities and a hydraulic lift that allows people who use wheelchairs to access the shower. People are also provided with hygiene products, new clothes and a snack.
YNHS CEO Rhonda Hauff said the program is about more than providing people with a safe space to get clean; it's about reaching people who might not be receptive to accepting help in other circumstances and connecting them with the services they need.
"While they're waiting for a shower, they have time to talk with a community health worker, with a behavioral health specialist, with a nurse about things that they might not otherwise come forward with — and it's worked," Hauff said. "Many of them have come in for health care for the first time. Some of them, we have been able to assist into housing for the first time. Some of them have gone into treatment services."
YNHS Community Health Director Rosy Navarro said a big part of the program is evaluating each individual's unique needs and areas where they might be able to help that person take the next step toward their future. She said people can still access the showers if they decline to answer those questions.
"We want to respect where they're at and we want to make sure that we build that trust and allowing them to say, 'Okay, I'm ready for this,'" Navarro said. "Because if you push something on someone, the likelihood of them being receptive to what you're offering is slim to nothing."
Clifford Thomas said he's grateful that the mobile shower service exists and that he's able to use it, but more needs to be done to help people like him, who are living without shelter but still trying to make ends meet. He said the biggest thing they need help with is finding housing.
“People are out there living in alleys; people are living in dumpsters," Thomas said. "We need help."
Hauff said they often say that with Yakima's size and its community, helping people living without shelter is a solvable problem.
"We need more permanent supportive housing, more affordable housing ... and we need to recognize this as a housing problem, not as a moral problem," Hauff said.
Thomas said others in the community don't often recognize the difficulties people go through when they're living without shelter because they have a place to call home and don't understand what it's like to be without one.
"There's a lot of people who, you know, cannot work; we're doing the best we can," Thomas said. "People need to realize that we need help, too.”
People living without shelter in Yakima can find the showers at St. Michael's Church at 5 S. Naches Ave., from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays. The showers can be found at the Hopes for the Nations Church at 603 Washington Ave. in Toppenish on the first two Thursdays of the month and at the First Baptist Church of Wapato at 151 W. Wapato Rd. on the third and fourth Thursdays of the month.