YAKIMA, Wash. — Almost a year into its free mobile shower program, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services has provided more than 500 showers for people living without shelter in the Yakima Valley.

The Neighborhood Showers program consists of a hygiene unit that contains three showers, three toilets, three sinks, laundry facilities and a hydraulic lift that allows people who use wheelchairs to access the shower. People are also provided with hygiene products, new clothes and a snack.