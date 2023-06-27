RICHLAND, Wash. — For Pride Month, Washington State University Tri-Cities’ MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion and the Uptown Rainbow Connection partnered up again for their second Gender Fluid Closet event. It takes place the week of Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Student Union Building, room 120 on the WSU Tri-Cities Campus.
The purpose is to create a judgment-free zone for individuals to explore outfits and accessories of various sizes and styles. All clothing has been donated, and is free for anyone. There is also a gender-neutral bathroom accessible in the Student Union Building.
Last year, this was just a three-day event. Now, event organizers said because of the amount of donations and increased interest, it’s been extended.
“Even after day number one, we've gotten more people coming to this event than we did last year. So, it's super exciting to see folks of all ages, you have kids, you have young adults, adults, grandparents coming in to support their family, and just making sure that they get what they need from this event, which is awesome,” said Kauser Gwaduri, coordinator with the WSU Tri-Cities Center for Student Inclusion.
The event hasn’t just grown in awareness, but also in collaboration with local businesses. That includes Caterpillar Café, Lotus of the Moon and Pacific Pasta and Grill all located in Richland. The businesses have served as clothing drop-off locations for the Gender Fluid Closet.
“Exploring different styles, and different gender expressions can be very daunting,” said Gwaduri. She’s hoping this will be a safe space for anyone, so that the endeavor doesn't seem so daunting.
Gwaduri is encouraging not only that people come to the event, but also to shop as much as they need.
“Please take as much as you want and as much as you need. We have so many bags. We have boxes. We have carts,” said Gwaduri. She explained that there were a lot of leftover donations last year, which went to an organization that supports My Friends Place.
Overall, Gwaduri said that this will be a space for anyone, no matter their gender expression. She said that she wants to see people see themselves in their best light and their best life, in a way that’s not a financial burden.
“Our president of the Uptown Rainbow Connections, Luis Madrigal, has the perfect phrase, ‘You have the right to be gay in the Tri-Cities,’” said Gwaduri. “Happy Pride Month. I hope you get to celebrate and feel free to feel liberated and whatever feels right for you. It doesn't have to be a pride parade. It doesn't have to be going to a Gender Fluid Closet. But just know that you are safe and you are loved and you are cared for and you are perfect just the way you live.”
The WSU Tri-Cities' MOSAIC Center stands for ‘Mobilizing Opportunities for Student Advocacy, Inclusion and Culture.’ It is a home to student resources to enhance equity and inclusion, and to discover more about various cultures and learn about current social issues.
The Uptown Rainbow Connection is a nonprofit with the goal of making the Uptown Shopping Center a safer place for people in the LGBTQ+ community.