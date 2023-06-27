RICHLAND, Wash. — For Pride Month, Washington State University Tri-Cities’ MOSAIC Center for Student Inclusion and the Uptown Rainbow Connection partnered up again for their second Gender Fluid Closet event. It takes place the week of Monday, June 26 to Friday, June 30 from 1 to 7 p.m. in the Student Union Building, room 120 on the WSU Tri-Cities Campus.

The purpose is to create a judgment-free zone for individuals to explore outfits and accessories of various sizes and styles. All clothing has been donated, and is free for anyone. There is also a gender-neutral bathroom accessible in the Student Union Building.