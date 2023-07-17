YAKIMA, Wash. -- The Yakima Valley Museum (YVM) will be free to the public on Saturday, July 22nd from 10:00 a.m. to 3 p.m.
While all ages are welcome, most activities are best suited for ages three and above.
The Yakima Valley Libraries (YVL) and YVM have partnered together during the libraries annual Summer Reading Program to offer the free event.
The goal of the annual summer reading program is to encourage kids and teens to complete literacy and library related challenges while also earning rewards for reaching reading goals, according to YVL.
“The main purpose of the Summer Reading Program is to help ensure that young people have access to books and other educational materials during the summer months when school isn’t in session,” said programming librarian, Krystal Corbray. “In addition to our summer reading challenge, the Library also offers free, fun, and engaging recreational experiences designed to spark creativity, exploration, and learning; so, this partnership with the Museum is a natural extension of our mission and services.”
During free admissions day at the museum, YVL staff will be hosting a story time, and a variety of drop-in crafts and activities. There will be a museum wide scavenger hunt.
More events during the Summer Reading program:
Planetary Geology
An online class with the Pacific Science Center followed by in-person activities, including a rock and mineral exhibit (For ages 5-12)
Moxee Library - Tuesday, July 25th @ 3:30pm
Sunnyside Library - Friday, July 28th @11:00am
Origami Workshops
Origami lessons with “Super Cute Origami” author, Yuki Martin
West Valley Library
Storigami (ages 3-6) – Monday, July 31st @ 10:00am & 11:15am
Origami Toys (ages 7-10) – Monday, July 31st @ 1:30am & 3:30pm
Registration required. Call (509) 966-7070 to sign up.
Chemistry 101
Kid-friendly chemistry workshops with Mobius Discovery Center (For ages 7-10)
Yakima Central Library - Monday, July 31st @ 10:30am, 1:30pm & 3:00pm
Registration required. Call (509) 575-3430 to sign up.
For more information on the free admissions event, click here.
To sign up for the program or event(s), click here
