FRANKLIN CO., Wash. -- Franklin County Fire District 3 has surpassed 2022 call volume records by a 22% increase. The district is asking for a fire levy lid lift to combat the strain to firefighters.
July 2023 was a pivotal month for Franklin County Fire District 3 as its firefighters responded to a staggering 101 calls, making July the busiest month in the district's history.
Fire Chief Mike Harris commented, "Last year, we tackled an unprecedented 804 calls. Our projections point towards breaking the 900-call threshold for this year. The surge in wildland fires is undoubtedly contributing to this surge, but the demands for emergency medical services, constituting 50% of total calls, have also been relentless. If this pattern persists, we could witness a remarkable 15% uptick in total calls by the close of 2023."
The Franklin-Benton-Walla Walla region had a surge of 230 reported wildfires compared to 2022's 156. The spike, amounting to a 47% increase solidifying the need for more resources and equipment.
The significant increase in calls has caused calls to overlap, creating longer wait times and increased operational costs.
Yet, the revenue streams at the district's disposal have failed to keep pace with the demand and the costs associated with upholding standards.
To bridge this gap, the Board of Fire Commissioners has taken a step to passing a resolution to present a fire levy lid lift proposition on the November 7, 2023, general election ballot.
Should this proposal receive the green light from voters, the increased funding from the fire levy lid lift will be allocated to the following key areas:
Hiring of an additional full-time firefighter.
Recruitment of two seasonal firefighters to bolster resources during the wildland fire season.
Replacement of firefighter gear, ambulances, and water tenders.
Renovations at Station 33 on Columbia River Road (Block 1) to accommodate round-the-clock staffing and decontamination facilities, ensuring firefighter health and safety.
Installation of backup power at the primary fire station to guarantee operational continuity in the face of natural disasters.
The levy is expected to better response times, increase service reliability across the district and safeguard the well-being of firefighters.
The fire district is seeking public support to raise the current fire levy from $1.04 per $1,000 of assessed property value to $1.34. The proposed $0.30 lid lift translates to an incremental annual cost of $90 for owners of a $300,000 property or $7.50 per month.