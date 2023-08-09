FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Assessor's Office is reaching out to seniors 61 and older and people with disabilities who might be eligible to receive a property tax exemption that could save them hundreds or potentially thousands of dollars per year. 

Franklin County Assessor John Rosenau said about 800 people have qualified for the program in the past, when it had an income limit of $44,000 per year. He said now that the state has increased the threshold to $61,000, more residents will be able to take advantage of the program. 