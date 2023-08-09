FRANKLIN COUNTY — The Franklin County Assessor's Office is reaching out to seniors 61 and older and people with disabilities who might be eligible to receive a property tax exemption that could save them hundreds or potentially thousands of dollars per year.
Franklin County Assessor John Rosenau said about 800 people have qualified for the program in the past, when it had an income limit of $44,000 per year. He said now that the state has increased the threshold to $61,000, more residents will be able to take advantage of the program.
"I'm estimating, guesstimating, that'll easily double or triple the amount of seniors and disabled individuals that will qualify," Rosenau said.
Rosenau said if someone didn't know about the program and didn't apply, but would have qualified over the past three years, they could also be eligible for back payments.
"We have had people get a huge check back from the treasurer, paying back some of their tax money," Rosenau said.
Rosenau said anyone interested in applying for the program should reach out to the Franklin County Assessor’s Office at 509-545-3506 and they'll talk them through the process and what documentation they need to bring in to determine if they qualify.
The program is available in counties across the state and the rules are different for each one, so anyone who doesn't live in Franklin County can reach out to their local county assessor's office to see if they qualify.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.