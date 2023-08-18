The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter held a 'Felines and Firefighters' event in collaboration with local firefighters to find forever homes for animals in the shelter. Read more: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/felines-and-firefighters-event-held-at-tri-cities-animal-shelter-was-a-huge-success/article_c94c4930-3e24-11ee-b4a1-d7eb309f8205.html
PASCO, Wash. -- The Tri-Cities Animal Shelter held a 'Felines and Firefighters' event in collaboration with local firefighters to find forever homes for animals in the shelter.
The event was held at the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter (TCAS) at 1312 South 18th Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Pasco Fire Department invited the community to take part in TCAS's $50 adoption fee through the end of August. Firefighters helped families find their protentional furry friend.
"We have felines and firefighters and adoption event going on right now in attempts to help you know clear out our shelter from the capacity of roads that we are experiencing with with cats and dogs as well." Said Ben Zigan, manager of TCAS.
By the end of the day, 22 cats and one dog found their forever homes.
Ben Zigan said he is hoping people always think "Adopt, don't shop.".
TCAS is still offering $50 adoption fees until the end of August. The shelter is open Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
