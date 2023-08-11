WASHINGTON STATE — A federal judge has determined that Washington state's latest redistricting plan is invalid because it violates provisions in the Voting Rights Act against discriminatory voting practices.
“This was the first statewide Federal Voting Rights Act lawsuit against Washington and the Court’s ruling affirms that voters must have real electoral opportunities, not just bare, ineffective districts," said Sonni Waknin with the UCLA Voting Rights Project, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, in a statement.
Washington State's legislative districts are redrawn every 10 years to even out the number of voters in each district while keeping communities of interest — groups who share similar interests, like the Latino community —together in the same district. But sometimes, political mapmakers split them apart instead.
"Cracking is when you take a group of voters who could form a majority in a district and you instead break them up into several different districts so that you keep them from being an effective majority in any one district where they could have the opportunity to elect their candidate of choice," said Simone Leeper with the Campaign Legal Center, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
“The State of Washington drew a legislative redistricting map that ignored Latinos’ immense growth in the Yakima Valley over the last decade and denied them the ability to elect representatives of their choosing,” said Ernest Herrera with MALDEF, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, in a statement. “[This] decision is a first momentous step in addressing that injustice and protecting Latinos’ right to representation in Washington state government.”
Leeper said despite having more Latino voters than White voters in the area, the map split Latino voters up into separate districts, effectively making them the voting minority instead of the voting majority and making it less likely their votes would make a difference.
"Time and time again, Latino voters in the Valley have had to go to court to have their rights vindicated," Leeper said. "This has happened on the city council level and on the county commission level with at-large systems of election."
Leeper said this time, it meant Latino voters' power was diminished in the election for state senators and representatives in 2022, as they were voting within districts redrawn in a way that's now been deemed invalid by the federal court. However, she said the ruling doesn't invalidate the results of that election.
"We can't go back in time and change that that election happened under this unlawful system," Leeper said. "But what we can do, and what the court has ordered must be done, is that in time for the next election in 2024, there needs to be a system in place where Latino voters will have the opportunity to go back to the ballot box and elect candidates of their choice under a lawful map that provides them with the real opportunity to do that."
The state has until February of next year to put a map in place that redraws the boundaries for the 15th Legislative District in a way that complies with the Voting Rights Act and ensures that Latino voters have an equal opportunity to elect candidates of their choice. If the state fails to approve a map by the deadline or there are issues with the map they approve, the court may take over the process to ensure an equitable voting map is in place for the 2024 election.
