WASHINGTON STATE — Federal lawmakers are scrambling to come up with a short-term fix to fund raises for wildland firefighters before previous funding runs out at the end of September.
Rep. Dan Newhouse said the temporary pay raise in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act increased firefighters' annual base salary by $20,000 or 50% and was supposed to last for six years, but is set to run out after just three years.
“In July, the Department of Agriculture testified in front of Congress, saying that they were unable to fulfill their obligations as it relates to firefighter pay," Newhouse said. "In the middle of fire season, being able to compensate firefighters truly leaves us in a very vulnerable state.”
Newhouse said the USDA had planned to cut existing firefighters' pay to make the funding last longer. He said that runs the risk of those firefighters leaving and going to other agencies where they may get paid more, which is especially problematic for Washington state.
"The state is very vulnerable to catastrophic wildfires ... so this is a very precarious position at the most critical time in the firefighting season," Newhouse said.
To prevent potential pay cuts for wildland firefighters, Newhouse has proposed the Fair Pay for Federal Firefighters Act, which would establish a new base pay rate scale with the biggest increase going to firefighters currently being paid the least.
Newhouse said the pay increase would be enough to match what state and private firefighters make and would include a bigger bonus for when firefighters are deployed to a wildfire.
“So essentially, they have a short-term fix to provide the necessary funds to get the agency through the next two years, so that we can come through with a long term solution to address the issue of providing equitable pay to federal firefighters," Newhouse said.
Newhouse said with the legislative session starting Sept. 12 and the money set to run out by the end of that month, they only have a tight window to approve that short-term funding fix. He said there are emergency funds they could tap into if they're not able to approve the fix before the money runs out, but it wouldn't last long.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.