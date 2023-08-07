Nine Canyon Road Wildfire - July 20, 2023
WASHINGTON STATE — Federal lawmakers are scrambling to come up with a short-term fix to fund raises for wildland firefighters before previous funding runs out at the end of September.

Rep. Dan Newhouse said the temporary pay raise in the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act increased firefighters' annual base salary by $20,000 or 50% and was supposed to last for six years, but is set to run out after just three years. 