Fossil fuels are any natural fuels, such as coal, petroleum, and natural gas, made up of fossilized remnants of organisms that lived millions of years ago. Humans grew dependent on fossil fuels during the Industrial Revolution; fossil fuels today are found in 96% of everyday items, from plastics to heating fuel. Mining and drilling for fossil fuels—not to mention the act of burning them for fuel—send high levels of CO2 into the atmosphere, exacerbating global warming. Meanwhile, coal-fired power plants are responsible for up to 35% of mercury and two-thirds of sulfur dioxide emissions in the United States.
YAKIMA, Wash. -- A court ruling on Tuesday will allow Washington to continue updating its statewide building codes to incentivize the use of electric appliances over methane gas.
After the courts denied the request, the gas industry and homebuilding representatives claimed the harm from methane gas was "purely speculative", according to authorities.
“Washington is committed to addressing climate change and the court will stay out of its way,” Chief Judge Stanley Bastian, U.S. District Court in Eastern Washington, said in his ruling.
The new code will promote electric heat pumped over polluting methane gas in almost all new commercial and residential buildings and is expected to take effect in late October.
“The movement to phase out fossil gas in homes and businesses is unstoppable." said Jan Hasselman, senior attorney with Earthjustice. "The gas industry cannot stop it with lawsuits, lobbying, or disinformation, and we’re glad the Court agreed to let progress on these important codes continue.”
Dylan Plummer, a senior campaign representative with the Sierra Club said “Today’s ruling upsets the playbook of Big Oil and Gas corporations who are desperate to fight climate action and keep Washington hooked on polluting fossil fuels. As communities demand clean renewable electricity, entities like the State Building Code Council are leading the way to a cleaner and healthier future by putting in place policies to transition buildings off of polluting fracked gas. Our future will be powered by clean, renewable electricity.”
