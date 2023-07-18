Fossil fuels

Fossil fuels

Fossil fuels are any natural fuels, such as coal, petroleum, and natural gas, made up of fossilized remnants of organisms that lived millions …

YAKIMA, Wash. -- A court ruling on Tuesday will allow Washington to continue updating its statewide building codes to incentivize the use of electric appliances over methane gas. 

After the courts denied the request, the gas industry and homebuilding representatives claimed the harm from methane gas was "purely speculative", according to authorities. 