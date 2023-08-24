Fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Wednesday Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Aug 24, 2023 Aug 24, 2023 Updated 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car Wednesday night.It happened just after 11:20 p.m. when Kennewick Police Officers responded to a call for help. A motorcycle hit a vehicle entering the intersection of west 7th Avenue and Vancouver Street. The 40-year-old motorcyclist died at the scene. The person in the other vehicle involved was not injured.The Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit is still investigating the crash. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News Rep. Dan Newhouse addresses trade, fentanyl and cost of living concerns Anna Trejo Back 2 School Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses By Rylee Fitzgerald News PSD experiences bus driver shortage, amid nationwide call for drivers By Rylee Fitzgerald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kennewick High School Kennewick, Washington Tri-cities, Washington Kennewick Police Department Traffic Unit Kennewick Washington Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Wednesday Shoe-less man runs from Pasco police after crashing into tree SpaceX, NASA delay astronaut launch for ‘additional analysis’ Yakima PD to highlight cold cases in monthly video series Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses Latest News DNR cost-share program helps small forest landowners reduce wildfire risk Yakima PD to highlight cold cases in monthly video series Shoe-less man runs from Pasco police after crashing into tree Fatal motorcycle crash in Kennewick Wednesday More Smoke and Haze...Rain on the Way...Hot Weekend More News