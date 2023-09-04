Families come to celebrate the 10th Annual Labor Day Picnic at Columbia Park Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Sep 4, 2023 Sep 4, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Columbia Parks 10th Annual Labor Day Picnic Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Show more Show less 0:24 Columbia Parks 10th Annual Labor Day Picnic Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. 0:24 Morgan Huff Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Hundreds of people gathered together to celebrate Labor Day at Columbia Park Monday.The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and was free to the community. The non-profit, Tri-Cities Committee organization hosted the event at the main stage and offered hotdogs and hamburgers with a side of chips and a drink from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Kids had some activities to choose from like face painting by Vivid Imaginations, and bounce houses to get rid of the sugar rush from the cotton candy and ice cream.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Crime Semi tipped over at Blue Bridge in Kennewick, drivers beware Erin Wencl, Sean Brewer Local News Fire crews battling Yellepit Fire near Wallula, BCFD 1 provides update Saturday Erin Wencl Local News UPDATE: Yellepit Fire 100% contained Erin Wencl Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Picnic Labor Day Vivid Imaginations Kennewick Washington Tri-cities Committee Locations Apple Valley News Now Tricities Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular 'We're still here': Yakama Nation celebrates 100-year partnership with Ellensburg Rodeo Driver killed in Grant County, crashed into a power pole and came in contact with live wires Steve Harwell, founding lead singer of Smash Mouth, dead at 56 United delays all flights nationwide due to ‘equipment outage’ Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" Latest News NASCAR Coach speaking at Pasco Chamber and Commerce's annual luncheon Monday Stolen food benefits? Submit a claim to DSHS Nice Evening and Gorgeous Tomorrow! PETA offering $5,000 reward for information, dog fatally shot New Tieton Mosaic at the Yakima Valley Museum More News