YAKIMA, Wash. — The Ellensburg Rodeo started in 1923 as a competition between local ranchers, farmers and Yakama Nation tribal members, but it's grown exponentially over the past 100 years to become one of the top rodeos in the country.
The annual rodeo takes place over Labor Day weekend alongside the Kittitas County Fair and together, the events draw tens of thousands of visitors who make a substantial impact on the local economy.
"Hotel, motels — you can't get in one right now; they've been reserved for months," said Jon Morrow, who sits on the board of directors for the rodeo. "With that and all the retail sales that are generated, all the restaurants that get patronized, it just brings in a lot of revenue to the county and the city.”
The event features not just talented locals but big-name contestants from across the country working their way through the PRCA circuit, competing in Ellensburg for over $700,000 in prize money before making their way on to Pendleton and Las Vegas.
"The energy is just off the charts; it's almost hard to describe but you feel it, right?" Ellensburg Rodeo Board President Brian Twardoski said. "I mean, it's just about something that's bigger than just yourself.”
Twardoski said despite how large the event has grown over the decades, it still relies heavily on volunteers to make everything come together. He said the hundreds of volunteers that show up year after year showcase what the Ellensburg Rodeo is all about.
"The folks that are willing to sacrifice for the betterment of their neighbor and to be able to serve their community; to me, that's what started our rodeo in 1923 and that’s what’s fueling the rodeo today, a hundred years later," Twardoski said.
The rodeo kicked off Wednesday with the WestStar Best of the Best Roping competition and throughout the weekend, people will be able to watch bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, women’s barrel racing, bull riding and more. Twardoski said one of the biggest draws is the extreme bulls on Saturday night.
“It's a sold-out crowd and it'll be 10,000 people in the dark of the night with all the energy and the electricity and the fireworks and the bull riding," Twardoski said.
Twardoski said as of Wednesday night, tickets are almost sold out, but they do still have some available for the final competition on Monday. Every ticket to the rodeo also doubles as admission to get into the Kittitas County Fair.
This year, Morrow said they have a new shuttle service that's stopping at each hotel and motel in the City of Ellensburg every half-hour to pick people up and take them to the rodeo so they don't have to find or pay for parking at the rodeo grounds.
Morrow said they also have several performances scheduled throughout the weekend, including Sawyer Brown performing with Chayce Beckham on Saturday.
More information about the Ellensburg Rodeo is available here and about the Kittitas County Fair here.
