YAKIMA, Wash. — The Ellensburg Rodeo started in 1923 as a competition between local ranchers, farmers and Yakama Nation tribal members, but it's grown exponentially over the past 100 years to become one of the top rodeos in the country.

The annual rodeo takes place over Labor Day weekend alongside the Kittitas County Fair and together, the events draw tens of thousands of visitors who make a substantial impact on the local economy.