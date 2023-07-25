Educational Service District 123 offering free school supplies Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Morgan Huff Author email Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Credit union gifts local teachers with money for school supplies Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save PASCO, Wash. -- Educational Service District 123 (ESD) is hosting a 'Back to School Night' on August 3 where families prepare for the new school year.Families of school aged children are invited to attend for free school supplies.On August 3, ESD will partner with Community Health Plan of Washington (CHPW) to help families get information on local community, health, and educational resources.The event will run from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Columbia Basin College Gjerde Center in Pasco. There will be entertainment, food and free immunizations clinics for school required vaccines as well.For more information, click here.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Morgan Huff Author email Follow Morgan Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular KPD: Suspect was throwing knives at officers before he stole a Kennewick patrol vehicle Tri-City Dust Devils warn fans about buying overpriced tickets They took blockbuster drugs for weight loss and diabetes. Now their stomachs are paralyzed A crucial system of ocean currents is heading for a collapse that ‘would affect every person on the planet’ These Covid-19 pandemic-era relief programs are expiring soon Latest News Alaska Airlines to bring back twice-daily flights from YKM to Sea-Tac this fall Washington state's cherry harvest up by 50% after hitting 14-year low in 2022 Long time Cancer Center patient donates 100 year old Steinway Piano Educational Service District 123 offering free school supplies Washington State is accepting applications for park maintenance grants More News