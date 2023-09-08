WASHINGTON - Washington State filed a legal complaint against the Pac-12 Friday, asking for an emergency temporary restraining order. The complaint, which was made jointly with Oregon State, also included Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. WSU President Kirk Schulz said the complaint was made to protect the future of the conference.
"We owe it to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans to do everything in our power to protect the Pac-12 Conference and explore all future options," President Schulz tweeted Friday. "WSU and OSU are working in lockstep to identify the best path forward. The future of the Pac-12 must be determined by the remaining members, not by those who are leaving."
WSU and OSU are asking for a board meeting Wednesday to be canceled. According to Pac-12 bylaws, the presidents of the two universities serve as the league's board of directors because 10 of the 12 schools have already announced they are withdrawing from the league. WSU and OSU want the meeting canceled this upcoming week so legal clarification on this matter can be given, as well as clarification over millions of dollars in the Pac-12's remaining assets.
If a meeting were to happen Wednesday, it's possible a vote could take place to dissolve the league, which would then cause an even distribution of the assets. WSU and OSU, who see themselves as the only members with "a legitimate interest" in the Pac-12 should be the only members allowed to vote.
We will keep you updated as more information is released.
