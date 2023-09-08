WSU

WSU

WASHINGTON - Washington State filed a legal complaint against the Pac-12 Friday, asking for an emergency temporary restraining order. The complaint, which was made jointly with Oregon State, also included Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. WSU President Kirk Schulz said the complaint was made to protect the future of the conference.

"We owe it to our student-athletes, coaches, and fans to do everything in our power to protect the Pac-12 Conference and explore all future options," President Schulz tweeted Friday. "WSU and OSU are working in lockstep to identify the best path forward. The future of the Pac-12 must be determined by the remaining members, not by those who are leaving."