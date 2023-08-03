M. Semi Bird, Position 3: Yes - 10,338 Votes - 54%
Kari Williams, Position 4: Yes - 10,121 Votes - 53%
At least 50% was needed to pass. According to the Benton County Auditor's Office, there are about 400 ballots left to count. With just that many remaining, the ballots would not be enough to change the outcome. Voter turnout for the primary was around 36% in Benton County.
The election results are set to be certified by August 15.
With the three now being forced out, that leaves two people on the Richland School Board. In order to conduct business, the board needs at least one more person to make a quorum. Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton said Pasco's ESD 123 can help solve that problem by appointing a member of the Richland community to the board. The timeline on that appointment has not yet been released.
The three were accused of the following:
Violating the Open Public Meetings Act by voting at a special meeting taking final action on a matter, to wit: masking optional, that had not been included in the published public meeting agenda.
Voting to make masks at schools optional, in knowing violation of the law and in excess of the powers of a school board, even after warnings from the State and from legal counsel.
Violating District Policies and Procedures by failing to assure compliance with law and policy.
Back in May of this year, Judge Norma Rodriguez ruled there was sufficient evidence to proceed with the recall.
An interesting twist in this story is that of Kari Williams. Her seat is up for re-election and is hoping voters bring her back. The top two vote-getters will appear on the ballot in November. Currently, she is in second place, sitting at 28% of the vote. It looks as if she'll face Katrina Waters, who received 47% of the vote in the primary.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.