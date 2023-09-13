KENNEWICK, Wash. - Donations have been slow at the Tri-Cities Food Bank, but there is a great need for food in our communities. That's why a local organization is making an effort to do what it can to help.
When it comes to feeding the hungry, there isn't a certain kind of people volunteers see needing help. They could be your neighbors, your coworkers, your friends -- even your family who need just a little bit of help, especially with food costs so high right now. That's what keeps volunteers going and VJ Meadows with the Tri-Cities Food Bank said it needs the community's support so they can support the community.
"We have that need because everybody's coming in here wanting food," Meadows said. "People will come to the door and they'll say, 'could we have anything?' They're just hungry."
Meadows said many people struggle to afford enough food to meet their basic needs and they need the Tri-Cities Food Bank. She told a story about a family who came through the food bank's drive thru, just so happy to have something to put on their table.
"The volunteers put the boxes in this lady's car and she had a 7 or 8-year-old little boy," Meadows said. "He reached across and wrapped his arms around the box and goes 'Oh mom, we get to eat tonight.'"
But since the pandemic, food or monetary donations are just hard to come by, Meadows explained. That's why a local organization is hoping the community will help them help the food bank, and, in turn, support our community.
"We have done plant swaps for a long time and this year, one of my moderators, thought it would be a good idea to incorporate a little bit of a food drive at our plant swap," said Brittany Johnson, who is with the organization. "People can get raffle tickets for bringing in canned goods. We always raffle off plants."
Food is a basic need that every single person deserves and something as simple as a canned good -- just one -- can make all the difference in a person's life. It's something anyone of any age can do to give to their community.
“This is our first food drive we've never done it before but our group has always been about generosity and giving like our plant swaps are always free events where everybody can just kind of share the love,” Johnson said.
Their generosity isn't going unnoticed.
“We are so appreciative of those in the community who see that we need that support," Meadows said.
The Tri-Cities Houseplant Lovers Group is hosting the drive through September 17, but you can drop off a donation at the Tri-Cities Food Bank at any time. The group is working with the following businesses where you can make a donation:
The Little Plant Shop
Tri City garden Supply
Anything Grows LLC
Nico's on First Avenue
Queensgate Gardens
The Flower farm
Beaver Bark Gift & Garden Center
Mac's Garden Center
Slate & Aloe
