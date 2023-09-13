Tri-Cities Food Bank

KENNEWICK, Wash. - Donations have been slow at the Tri-Cities Food Bank, but there is a great need for food in our communities. That's why a local organization is making an effort to do what it can to help.

When it comes to feeding the hungry, there isn't a certain kind of people volunteers see needing help. They could be your neighbors, your coworkers, your friends -- even your family who need just a little bit of help, especially with food costs so high right now. That's what keeps volunteers going and VJ Meadows with the Tri-Cities Food Bank said it needs the community's support so they can support the community.