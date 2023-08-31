KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District (KSD) had its first day of school on Wednesday, and parents may have noticed a fresh face on some of the elementary school campuses. School Safety Officers were hired at KSD elementary schools, following the passing of an EP&O levy in February 2023.
Kennewick middle and high schools have School Resource Officers, who are employed by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD). School Safety Officers in the elementary schools are different. They’re retired police officers, employed by the school district, who don’t have arrest powers. Their only job is to keep children and staff safe.
"When kids are in, having lunch, we're in there with them. When kids are up there with recess, we're out there watching them. At the end of the day when the buses come, we're out there watching to make sure that it's safe,” listed Scott Child, KSD SSO “Anything involving safety. It doesn't matter what it is.”
These SSOs are the first line of defense when it comes to recognizing threats and deescalating conflict. Scott Child has 31 years of law enforcement experience. He said being able to get back into the community during his retirement years, and continue to use skills he learned as a police officer, has been rewarding.
"To use those skills to help keep our kids safe, I feel blessed and honored to be doing this job," said Child.
This new program is hoping to improve safety and security, as well as build a bond between safety officers and students.
"We're looking for people that not only have the skills to protect the kids, but also have the social skills, the communication skills to make this program successful, because that's a big component of it, is making our kids and people feel safe if they can talk to you and they can have that communication piece," Child explained.
SSOs have to have law enforcement certification, and the school district and police department both perform background checks. Officers have KPD-issued firearms, as well as police radios to cut down on response time. The Kennewick Police Department also provides advanced active shooter training and intensive firearms training. They also speak the same language, being former law enforcement.
"We're very, very, very well prepared in the event of anything that significant would happen to our school, we can address it and make sure that we get the proper people coming here as fast as we possibly can. That's all for the safety as we look at school shootings, you know, time is critically important," said Child.
Child said the next steps are to continue hiring quality applicants, fine-tune the program and identify new or additional training. The plan is to have an SSO at every KSD elementary school. Right now, there’s five, but they’re still looking for more qualified and retired law enforcement officers interested in continuing to keep their community safe, to work in the remaining 12 KSD elementary schools.
