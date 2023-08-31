Rylee Fitzgerald reports.

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick School District (KSD) had its first day of school on Wednesday, and parents may have noticed a fresh face on some of the elementary school campuses. School Safety Officers were hired at KSD elementary schools, following the passing of an EP&O levy in February 2023.

Kennewick middle and high schools have School Resource Officers, who are employed by the Kennewick Police Department (KPD). School Safety Officers in the elementary schools are different. They’re retired police officers, employed by the school district, who don’t have arrest powers. Their only job is to keep children and staff safe.

