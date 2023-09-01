NATIONAL - If you haven't been paying on your student loans for the last three years thanks to the 'Pandemic Pause', then get ready to make some major financial decisions. You may have to give up some of those simple luxuries like a morning coffee or going out to grab a bite to eat regularly, just to make sure you've got enough to start paying on those loans.

Apple Valley News Now talked with a Tri-Cities wealth advisor, who said now is not the time to be scared -- it's time to take control of your finances.