FILE - New graduates line up before the start of a community college commencement in East Rutherford, N.J., May 17, 2018. This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have payments of $0. And starting in 2024, undergraduate loan payments will be reduced by half. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
NATIONAL - If you haven't been paying on your student loans for the last three years thanks to the 'Pandemic Pause', then get ready to make some major financial decisions. You may have to give up some of those simple luxuries like a morning coffee or going out to grab a bite to eat regularly, just to make sure you've got enough to start paying on those loans.
Apple Valley News Now talked with a Tri-Cities wealth advisor, who said now is not the time to be scared -- it's time to take control of your finances.
The pause on paying federal student loans during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to nearly 44 million people. This relief came at a time when people were unable to work and it was extended for nearly four years. The interest on those loans was also frozen. The time is up for borrowers and starting Friday, the interest on those loans is going to start up again. That means, for many people, you've got to start paying come October. If you weren't preparing for this expense, where are you going to find that extra couple hundred dollars?
"What you ideally want to have is some wiggle room for the variable expenses," said Nicholas Mercer, a wealth advisor with Piton Wealth. "The eating out, the gas, the other things in your life that you do. That's going to be where most people are going to find the savings. Those variable expenses."
Mercer said there are tons of resources online for borrowers, including calculators that help you plan out your payments and how much time it will take to pay off your loan, as well as what the interest is you'll be paying over time. There are even student loan repayment plans that can really help people who need it the most. He said the most important thing you can do is learn your numbers.
"It's going to vary depending on income, whether they're married, how they file their taxes, the amount of their loan and whether it's undergraduate or graduate," Mercer said. "The calculators are going to be really, really handy and those are just going to get better the more information that comes out."
Communication is key. Reach out to your lenders and explain your situation. Many financial institutions are willing to work with you. "You'll be able to plug in your situation and hopefully, with a little bit of due diligence, find the right plan for you," Mercer said.
He said if you find yourself in a better financial situation, consider making extra payments towards your student loan. Sometimes, just by paying an extra $15 a month can actually make a huge difference over time, and that's taking a step in the right direction.
"Just work to get these loans paid off," Mercer said. "I think if you can get that behind you, that's a better scenario."
Your Student Loan Guide
Interest & Repayments: When does it start?
Interest starts accruing on your student loans on September 1, 2023. Interest rates, which are fixed and vary depending on your loan, will return to the same rate they were before the pause.
For most borrowers, the loan payments will be due in October, but not everyone has the same due date. For students who graduated in the spring, you may still be in your student loan payback grace period, which is usually six to nine months after leaving school. However, check with your lender on when your payments are expected to begin.
How much will my payment be?
Unless you were making optional payments on the account, most borrowers can expect the loan payment to be the same amount as it was before the pause.
If you were enrolled in an income-driven payment plan, you will need to update your current income. You may need to reapply with your lender.
If you were enrolled in auto pay for your loan, you may want to check with your lender. You may need to enroll in auto pay again.
Which repayment plan is best for me?
Income-driven plans help borrowers find a payment plan that matches their income and family size, helping them find the best payment option for them. These plans, however, don't take current debt or interest rates into account.
If you didn't make any changes to your student loans, most likely you will be enrolled in the same repayment plan you were in before the pause.
A new repayment plan, called SAVE, may offer more relief for lower-income borrowers. You will need to fill out information to see if you qualify. If you were enrolled in the REPAYE Plan before the pause, you have been automatically rolled over into the SAVE Plan.
A student loan in default
If you don't pay your student loan for 270 days, your loan will most likely go into default. Defaults on your loans can negatively affect your credit score and it could take years to recover financially. Borrowers could also have their federal tax refund or a portion of their paycheck held until the loan is paid in full. If you have a loan in default, you can't defer payments or request a forbearance. You could also be sued for the amount you owe.
The federal government is offering an "on-ramp period" starting now until September 30, 2024. This is a period that lenders won't report the loan in default to the national credit rating agencies if you miss payments.
If you were already in default before the pause, you are able to apply for the Department of Education's Fresh Start Program. This program is able to restore access to federal student aid and remove the default from your credit report.
