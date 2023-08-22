WSU Tri-Cities students are back to campus, as of August 21. The first day of class brought new, transfer and returning students to the campus in north Richland to start the school year’s studying. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/education/back-to-school/wsu-tri-cities-students-return-to-campus-for-the-start-of-a-new-school-year/article_a2061900-40ea-11ee-98db-1bd168f8c2bf.html

RICHLAND, Wash. — WSU Tri-Cities students are back to campus, as of August 21. The first day of class brought new, transfer and returning students to the campus in north Richland to start the school year’s studying.

Students were supposed to be greeted yesterday with a welcome committee made up of faculty, staff and community members, but due to the unhealthy air quality, that didn’t happen. However, students were still up on campus for the first day of class.

WSU Tri-Cities students return to campus for the start of a new school year