WSU Tri-Cities students return to campus for the start of a new school year

RICHLAND, Wash. — WSU Tri-Cities students are back to campus, as of August 21. The first day of class brought new, transfer and returning students to the campus in north Richland to start the school year’s studying.
Students were supposed to be greeted yesterday with a welcome committee made up of faculty, staff and community members, but due to the unhealthy air quality, that didn’t happen. However, students were still up on campus for the first day of class.
According to Anna Plemons, the Associate Vice Chancellor of Academic and Student Affairs on the Washington State University Tri-Cities campus, enrollment is up this year.
“It's always a great day, but today's an extra great day because we're really happy to see that Cougs in the area are understanding like the value of WSU Tri-Cities and what we can offer,” said Plemons. “We know that almost half of our students are first in their family to go to college, and we're asking ourselves every day how we can make the campus the best that it can be for them.”
Next Friday is census day for WSU Tri-Cities, which means enrollment numbers will be released. That’s when people will know exactly how much enrollment has increased.
Plemons explained that there are a couple new programs this year, like new student and transfer student success seminars, which have shown success for students. She also said programs in social work and cyber security are launching this year.
There’s also a new art exhibit which can be seen on the WSU Tri-Cities campus this year. A piece of a much larger photo collection is on loan to the Tri-Cities campus right now, that brings together some local history.
According to Plemons, the photo collection consists of more than 9,000 photos, but WSU Tri-Cities only has a handful of those.
It depicts the Latinx experience in the Yakima Valley, in photos taken by Irwin Nash between 1967 and 1976, during the agricultural protest movements in Washington State, according to the WSU Libraries Digital Collection.
Plemons said it was on display in Pullman this year, but you have the chance to check it out in Richland right now.
“We understand that we serve our communities, so, anytime we have a chance to highlight the history of our community, the amazing work that like parts folks in our community have done including in this case, farmworkers in the Yakima Valley, it's really really important to us, so, we'd love to see folks swing through the art center,” said Plemons.
The Art Center is open anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Plemons said there’s going to be a community reception on September 5th for this showcase.
Also happening soon, Bechtel is donating to the WSU Tri-Cities tutoring center. The donation is going toward the campus’ learning assistants program, tutoring center, and technical degree scholarships. A ceremony is taking place Monday, August 28 at 1 p.m. in the learning center on campus.