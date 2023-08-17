Walla Walla Public Schools renew 2023 safety plan with annual ‘Safe-Schools Summit’

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — This week in Walla Walla, officials with the Walla Walla Public Schools system met to go over the incident command protocol, which are all of the steps in case of an unplanned event. According to officials, once a year, the school district and first responders come together to build a relationship between the organizations before an incident occurs.
Whether it’s something like a fire alarm or a full-school lock down, having this meeting means staff knows what to do in case of an emergency. They get together, walk through the emergency preparedness plan, discuss the incident command system and build that relationship with responders. Whatever the future situation may be, they all want to be ready and have a plan in place.
"All the schools and all our communities will have incidents throughout the year, whether they're smaller, hopefully not even larger ones. But building those relationships ahead of time so that you have a personal relationship with the people you're working with makes these incidents go so much better, because you've built that relationship prior to getting in the chaotic emergency scene," said Walla Walla County Fire District #4 Fire Chief Rocky Eastman.
"This is how we are prepared to handle these situations, and then who we should be communicating with, and I think that has helped with the overall feel of how we respond in stressful situations," said Chris Gardea, Assistant Superintendent with the Walla Walla Public Schools.
They said the most important thing is to make sure students and staff are safe in case of an emergency at a school. This means drills, drills and drills to refine procedures.
This event is not just the school administrators coming together to talk about their emergency plans before students come back, but they're bringing in the people who are going to be the ones who respond to those emergencies.
According to officials, the annual safe-schools summit is something that’s pretty rare. "There's not too many of them that are quite like this. The school district has really done a good job of being an advocate for outreach, and because of that importance that they put on it, it makes it easy," said Chief Eastman.
Eastman said in his 18 years as Fire Chief, they've been coming together for these meetings, just growing that relationship every year as they update the year's safety plan.
According to the assistant superintendent, while these situations, like school lockdowns, can be emotional, it’s helped with communication to have established steps to take.
In any emergency situation, collaboration and planning are what enhance safety for everyone involved.
"We continue to build upon their emergency response plans, and the campus here, of all the additions that they've made over the last few years, is really enhancing their safety here at the school," said Eastman.
While at this annual safety summit, Gardea said they review procedures so staff can go back to reteach it to students and staff, as well as make changes to those plans, discuss roles and responsibilities, and talk through scenarios.
"Not every situation is perfect. But as we have more experience with it, our response is better," Gardea said.
They also discussed building evacuations, secure building protocols, lockdown and shelter in place drills.
"One of the biggest things is when an incident occurs is communication and to be able to effectively communicate with the emergency responders but also with the public, and so that's always one that we can always do better on," Eastman explained.
The goal is to ensure the teaching environment is safe and secure. Gardea called it a valuable partnership for the school district. While the schools in the Walla Walla Public Schools don’t get many calls for fire or EMS, preparation is the most important thing.
The big group of teaching staff and first responders meet once a year, at the beginning of the school season, and the school district safety committee meets quarterly with safety officials.