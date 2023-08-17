This week in Walla Walla, officials with the Walla Walla Public Schools system met to go over the incident command protocol, which are all of the steps in case of an unplanned event. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/education/walla-walla-public-schools-renew-2023-safety-plan-with-annual-safe-schools-summit/article_d2681a8c-3d05-11ee-b3fd-8f21df1e71f4.html

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — This week in Walla Walla, officials with the Walla Walla Public Schools system met to go over the incident command protocol, which are all of the steps in case of an unplanned event. According to officials, once a year, the school district and first responders come together to build a relationship between the organizations before an incident occurs.

Whether it’s something like a fire alarm or a full-school lock down, having this meeting means staff knows what to do in case of an emergency. They get together, walk through the emergency preparedness plan, discuss the incident command system and build that relationship with responders. Whatever the future situation may be, they all want to be ready and have a plan in place.

Walla Walla Public Schools renew 2023 safety plan with annual ‘Safe-Schools Summit’