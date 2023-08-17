Rylee Fitzgerald reports.

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — This year, Walla Walla High School is doing something new. In some classes, students can opt-in for the 'College in the High School' program.

AP classes have been around for a while, giving high schoolers a way to earn college credit. Testing can be upwards of nearly $100 per exam, and students will only earn credit if you get a certain score on those exams. For College in the High School, as long as they pass the class, students get credit.

Walla Walla High School introduces 'College in the High School' courses