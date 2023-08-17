Walla Walla High School introduces 'College in the High School' courses

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — This year, Walla Walla High School is doing something new. In some classes, students can opt-in for the 'College in the High School' program.
AP classes have been around for a while, giving high schoolers a way to earn college credit. Testing can be upwards of nearly $100 per exam, and students will only earn credit if you get a certain score on those exams. For College in the High School, as long as they pass the class, students get credit.
According to WA-HI Principal John Schumacher, it’s the same curriculum as all other students in the class, but if you pass, you get college credit. It's also for students who may be interested in Running Start, but aren't wanting to sacrifice their high school experience. Schumacher also says he wants more students to stay on campus, rather than leaving for Walla Walla Community College.
“How do we keep kids here on campus, so they are connected with other students, and they can still earn credit at the same time? If they're looking at other options, rather than AP courses, what could we do to help? Maybe bring some of our Running Start kids back onto our campus, so that we can be checking in on them, supporting them throughout the day, rather than them leaving campus and then we're not really knowing what's happening," explained Schumacher.
According to Schumacher, there are seven College in the High School courses, and some of them line up with AP classes, but not all of them. These courses are free and available for freshmen through seniors. Some of the examples are English, Math, History, and even a Military History course. Depending on the course, credit will be earned through Central or Eastern Washington University and the University of Washington, but can also transfer to most other universities.
These courses are taught by WA-HI teachers who are approved instructors at the university level, and the instructional materials and assessments are approved by the universities. According to the school, in some cases, students must pass a university placement test to be eligible to earn college credit.