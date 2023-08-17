REGIONAL — Back to school is almost upon us. Going into a new school year, education professionals are wanting to remind parents to update emergency contact information at their student’s schools.

Shelby Jensen with the Education Service District 123 says anytime you move, change your phone number, or if you need to change the person on the emergency contact, to update that information as soon as you can. Contact the school or check its website if you need to edit any information.

