REGIONAL — Back to school is almost upon us. Going into a new school year, education professionals are wanting to remind parents to update emergency contact information at their student’s schools.
Shelby Jensen with the Education Service District 123 says anytime you move, change your phone number, or if you need to change the person on the emergency contact, to update that information as soon as you can. Contact the school or check its website if you need to edit any information.
Jensen said those phone numbers, addresses, and emails are the only ways a school can communicate in case of an emergency. If a school is able to contact you directly, there's going to be a smaller chance of misinformation if an emergency is taking place.
"Pay attention to your email, pay attention to your texts, social media from the school that the school posts, not other people because they oftentimes will post things that are not factual. The school should be keeping you updated as often as possible. So, that emergency contact update really is a very layered effect of importance," Jensen.
If there is an emergency taking place, officials said not to immediately come to a school. According to first responders, if an emergency is happening at a school, like swatting, driving straight to the school to get information can become a problem. Swatting is a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to dispatch a lot of law enforcement officers to a certain address.
“Stay put,” encouraged Jensen. “And that's the hardest thing to do as a parent, as I actually experienced. My son had a swatting event at his school and as a parent—I do this for a living. I knew what I needed to do, and it was still very difficult not to go straight to that school, but I knew that was the last thing that I should be doing. Just paying attention to communication from the school.”
These events, or real emergencies, can involve a lot of confusion and chaos. Officials warned if there is an emergency situation, while they understand the need to check on your child, heading to campus will become more of a hazard than intended. More personal cars means more chaos, in an already stressful situation, and less access for emergency vehicles.
Fire Chief Rocky Eastman with the Walla Walla County Fire District Four says to keep an eye on official information from law enforcement or the school, and not crowd the area. "Private vehicles on the scene makes it a hindrance for emergency responders to even get to the scene, whether that's a fire truck or an ambulance, and so that's been a, it's, it's completely understandable from the parents' standpoint and from emergency responders, but it does add a huge dynamic of challenge to the incident that's already chaotic," Chief Eastman.
Officials say to keep your contact information updated, keep children calm if they call or text in an emergency, and again, not to come to the school.
“Our children are very important to us, and when an emergency occurs at a school or someplace where our children are at, it touches a part of us that as parents, we come into that immediate protective mode for our children, and so what has happened on other school incidents, is we get a huge rush of parents coming onto the schools campus,” said Chief Eastman.