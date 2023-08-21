School zone driving safety as students get back to classes

REGIONAL — Most students are headed back to class very soon, and school traffic zones are going to be back and blinking, in about a week now. This means your daily commute might look a little bit different, and possibly a bit slower.
School zone enforcement is coming back into effect very soon. Flashing school zone lights means reduced speed during early mornings, and the end of the school day. If you see those 20 mile per hour limits light up, it means there are going to be children out, likely on foot or on bikes, near the roadway.
According to Lieutenant Groom with the Pasco Police Department, to avoid speeding tickets with additional school zone modifiers that add some price onto those tickets, drive safely.
“Take what you've learned and apply it right? Safety is paramount when we're operating these vehicles, and the big thing is, understand that it's cool to drive a car. Let's do it responsibly, and know, there's lots of peers around you that are also driving vehicles. Everyone's trying to learn together to try and make it as safe as possible,” said Lt. Groom.
Drivers, and especially teen drivers, need to be watchful and paying attention. Not just for walkers and bikers, but also school buses, and the stop signs that tell you kids are going to be around them.
“Not just on two-lane, but four-lane roads. We oftentimes will see, oncoming traffic will still run through that bus stop sign, even though they think ‘oh, they're getting out of the bus on the other side.’ So, paying attention to that as well as your normal school signs about, you know, the lower speed limit,” said Shelby Jensen, the Safety Center Coordinator with the Education Service District 123.
If you’re traveling the same direction as a school bus and the stop sign comes out, you do have to stop. If there’s a barrier between your lane and the bus, and you’re traveling in the opposite direction, you don’t have to stop, but be watchful of pedestrians in the roadway.
Drivers aren’t the only ones who should be on the lookout. Walking near, or crossing busy roadways can become dangerous if people are paying attention, whether that be the drivers, or the pedestrians. Jensen says to put safety on your mind as you keep your feet on the cement.
“If you are a walker, try to walk with a buddy and stay on the sidewalk. Make sure if you're crossing the street, you use the crosswalk, left, right, left to make sure that you don't have any cars or you miss anything else,” said Jensen.
“Don't be don't be distracted. If you got your ear pods in or whatever you're doing while you're walking, maybe take one out, listen to what's going around you, look at what's going around you, be extra safe, maybe look twice before you cross the streets, whatever you need to do,” said Lt. Groom. He said for those pedestrians out and about - keep your head on a swivel - and pay attention to everything around you.
The start of school means a lot more people are on the road daily drivers - student drivers - and children.