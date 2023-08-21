School traffic zones are going to be back and flashing in about a week now, which means your daily commute might look a little bit different, and possibly a bit slower. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/education/back-to-school/school-zone-driving-safety-as-students-get-back-to-classes/article_83abea20-4027-11ee-b11e-23195e9d3a53.html

REGIONAL — Most students are headed back to class very soon, and school traffic zones are going to be back and blinking, in about a week now. This means your daily commute might look a little bit different, and possibly a bit slower.

School zone enforcement is coming back into effect very soon. Flashing school zone lights means reduced speed during early mornings, and the end of the school day. If you see those 20 mile per hour limits light up, it means there are going to be children out, likely on foot or on bikes, near the roadway.

School traffic zones are going to be back and flashing in about a week now, which means your daily commute might look a little bit different, and possibly a bit slower. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/education/back-to-school/school-zone-driving-safety-as-students-get-back-to-classes/article_83abea20-4027-11ee-b11e-23195e9d3a53.html

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
School zone driving safety as students get back to classes