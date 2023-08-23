The CharacterStrong social-emotional learning program has been in place in a few schools in the Richland School District, but as of 2023, it is being introduced for every level to grow common language and intentionality in social-emotional learning. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/education/back-to-school/rsd-leans-into-social-emotional-learning-with-characterstrong-program-expansion/article_6e6ea782-41ae-11ee-a551-0fffbad566d7.html

RICHLAND, Wash. — Teachers, faculty and staff from all around the Richland School District (RSD)  met in the Richland High School main gym to listen to a keynote presentation from the co-founders of CharacterStrong, a research-based social and emotional learning curricula and professional learning service.

From teachers, to bus drivers, nutrition service workers and maintenance operations, all of the faculty and staff at every RSD school were there to hear about the benefits of this type of training.

The CharacterStrong social-emotional learning program has been in place in a few schools in the Richland School District, but as of 2023, it is being introduced for every level to grow common language and intentionality in social-emotional learning.