RICHLAND, Wash. — Teachers, faculty and staff from all around the Richland School District (RSD) met in the Richland High School main gym to listen to a keynote presentation from the co-founders of CharacterStrong, a research-based social and emotional learning curricula and professional learning service.
From teachers, to bus drivers, nutrition service workers and maintenance operations, all of the faculty and staff at every RSD school were there to hear about the benefits of this type of training.
The CharacterStrong social-emotional learning program has been in place in a few schools in the Richland School District, but as of 2023, it is being introduced for every level, at every school.
Think of it as being a small launch a few years ago, and now they’re ready for the full launch.
According to program officials, it’s rare for a full district to be committed to the whole experience for all students, and the Richland School District is the only school district to take this program and fully send it, adopting the program for at least the next seven years.
“The research says that it takes on average three or more years for something to actually take hold and what we know is that when we speak a common language or have, like, a shared vision towards something, we're more likely going to get there,” said CharacterStrong co-founder Houston Kraft. “But it's really hard to get a complicated system of schools to all be moving towards the same thing. You got 1,800 people in the room here, can we all talk a common language? Can we all be using similar tools that build on top of each other?”
According to co-founder Houston Kraft, the particular pieces to social-emotional learning involve non-class related skills, like perspective taking, resilience and other important traits.
CharacterStrong officials say social-emotional learning isn’t a new thing, but it’s got a new name, and another change is what they’re asking from educators. They’re putting more on their plates in terms of building students’ skills, but also giving them more tools to handle what’s on their plates, to set them up for success.
This seven-year adoption of the CharacterStrong program kicked off with a keynote for all faculty and staff in the Richland School District.
Teachers and staff were excited, and engaged during the presentation, ready to provide what CharacterStrong founders call ‘timely and timeless’ content that will change students’ lives and education.
Enterprise Middle School, and Richland and Hanford High Schools already had the social-emotional learning resources and curricula, but now, it’s been expanded to encompass all of K-12.
“This has never been done before; the entire district picking it up altogether. So, Hanford, Enterprise have gotten it going over the years, and so their expertise will be helpful as we kick it off, so we have those internal experts as well,” said Dr. Shelley Redinger, RSD Superintendent.
According to CharacterStrong officials, the Richland School District was also in the first 10 schools out of more than 10,000 campuses served across all 50 states, and even across the country.
The three main pillars of the program are mental health and well-being, belonging, and engagement.
The goal is for all staff and faculty in the school district to take this foundational curriculum, and weave it into the core concepts, like math, history, science and other courses.
They want to provide staff with tools, and a common language to use with intention.
According to John Norlin, a co-founder with CharacterStrong, a lot of this has to do with changing the adult behavior work; those faculty and staff who are working and serving students. Once they have those tools, he says they’re looking to build up what used to be called ‘soft skills’ in students.
“We don't like using that term because we don't think they're soft. We think they're actually hard, or real skills, and so, it's that, and it's not that families aren't teaching them. Families do a great job, but what we know is like anything else, we need reps, we need lots of opportunity. So, with the academics, it's about weaving in social skills, everything from active listening, right, to how do we even practice the one-on-one human interaction versus, a lot of what we see now is like looking at a phone or technology,” said co-founder John Norlin.
It also has to do with school culture, and taking the learning from the classroom, and expanding it school-wide.
The school district also held a parent and community night on Tuesday, to introduce the new social-emotional learning instructional materials.
