The Pasco School District is the first to roll out the electric fleet in the area, hoping other districts may take some inspiration, and turn to a more energy-efficient and eco-friendly alternative. Rylee Fitzgerald reports. Read the whole story here: https://www.applevalleynewsnow.com/news/education/back-to-school/pasco-school-district-rolls-out-new-electric-school-buses/article_1495a4fa-4289-11ee-a138-e7200827e66c.html

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

PASCO, Wash.  The Pasco School District is rolling out in style this school year, with three brand new school buses. But, it’s not just any school bus. The Pasco School District is joining in on the world-wide push toward sustainability.

The new buses are quieter, less expensive to fuel, and less pollutant. It’s not diesel-guzzling, or exhaust-blasting and it doesn’t roar to life like every traditional school bus.

Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses