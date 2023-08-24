Pasco School District rolls out new electric school buses

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco School District is rolling out in style this school year, with three brand new school buses. But, it’s not just any school bus. The Pasco School District is joining in on the world-wide push toward sustainability.
The new buses are quieter, less expensive to fuel, and less pollutant. It’s not diesel-guzzling, or exhaust-blasting and it doesn’t roar to life like every traditional school bus.
It’s electric; the only set in the Tri-Cities, right in the Pasco School District. According to Rebeca Carr, PSD Lead Trainer of Transportation, one of the benefits is being able to hear students.
“There's that big benefit of being able to do your student management with a quieter bus, so you don't have that excessive noise that a regular diesel school bus does,” said Carr.
Carr also said, even though it’s an electric bus that needs a charge, it will even be able to compete with its diesel counterparts.
“You should be able to drive a regular school route in town especially. I mean, I think on average, the country route runs at ranges around 60 miles round-trip in the morning, so we can probably successfully finish a good country route,” Carr said.
Because these buses are top-of-the-line, they also come with the newest technology, including ten cameras, which will benefit drivers and student safety, as well as catching images of drivers who run school bus stop signs.
“Now we have a really nice high definition camera that can catch them, and it's very difficult to try to figure out who's driving, because there's a lot of information you have to give to the police officers for them to do anything,” said Dan Gottschalk, the Pasco School District Manager of Transportation.
Now, that footage can be used to help catch people who break the law, speeding past buses unlawfully.
“School is starting up soon next week, in fact, and look out for those yellow amber lights and the school bus red lights,” Carr reminded.
The reason Pasco is on this move early and ahead of the game is because of the new Richard Lenhart Transportation Center, which just opened up a few weeks ago. The Center is located at 3412 Stearman Ave. in Pasco.
“With this building, it was easier for us because they cleared everything out. We're down to the dirt, right? Digging holes, pavement,” said Gottschalk. It was easier to add in the infrastructure when they were building the station from scratch. Twenty electric bus charger stations will be built on infrastructure at the Lenhart Transportation Center.
An electric bus costs around $350,000, according to Gottschalk, while a traditional diesel bus is around $170,000. He said that for this movement, the state is paying off the difference to get these buses. “They're actually paying that offset,” said Gottschalk.
While change can be hard, it’s also important. Carr said she actually likes change.
Right now, the Pasco School District is the first to roll out the electric fleet in the area, hoping other districts may take some inspiration, and turn to a more energy efficient and eco-friendly alternative.
“Because I want to leave a clean world for my kids when they become adults. So, why not?” Carr asked. “Why can't we just contribute to a healthier way of life and introduce more technology like this?”
The Pasco School District is looking forward to an expansion to this eco-friendly transportation movement, and more electric buses in the future.
According to the transportation department, the first two electric school buses will be in use in Pasco by Thanksgiving, while the third will be rolling by the start of 2024.