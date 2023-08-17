Pasco School District breaks ground on third comprehensive high school, set to open 2025

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco School District (PSD) has been hard at work since the Build Bright Futures Bond passed. Ground broke for Comprehensive High School #3 Thursday morning, and construction is underway.

Voters approved the $195-million bond package in February for this new PSD school, along with other projects. According to Superintendent Michelle Whitney, the Pasco School District had the only school bond in Washington voters approved in February or March.