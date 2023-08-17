Pasco School District breaks ground on third comprehensive high school, set to open 2025

PASCO, Wash. — The Pasco School District (PSD) has been hard at work since the Build Bright Futures Bond passed. Ground broke for Comprehensive High School #3 Thursday morning, and construction is underway.
Voters approved the $195-million bond package in February for this new PSD school, along with other projects. According to Superintendent Michelle Whitney, the Pasco School District had the only school bond in Washington voters approved in February or March.
"It's really a culminating event of a lot of community collaboration and commitment, and our goal is to always exemplify our community's core values in the things that we put on our ballots, and I think, again, a testament to our community that we were the only bond in Washington state to pass that. We hit the right mark for our community," said Superintendent Whitney.
Out on Burns Road in Pasco, you'll see the heavy equipment, construction progress underway, as a new High School is on its way in.
Reducing portable classrooms and overcrowding at the already large Pasco High Schools is where this school is coming in. Students may be in as soon as Fall 2025.
"In just two years, the doors will open to the new school full of staff united around our common purpose, and ready to welcome the next generation of doctors, lawyers, engineers and teachers. We would not be here today if it wasn't for our community's support and our shared commitment to the education of Pasco's children," explained Whitney.
Superintendent Whitney explains adding a high school isn't just about a brick and mortar building, but about the community's investments for a place for children to go through all of their firsts. "It's the place where they first tap in their first successes, their first failures. We shepherd them through all of that to launch them into a future that they choose. So, it really just isn't about the building. It's about what that building represents for this community, and for students. It's pretty incredible," said Whitney.
It wasn't a traditional ground breaking, either. Students at local schools were selected to help plant a tree, and these are students who may end up attending this new Comprehensive High School in the future. Superintendent Whitney said the district tries to involve students and families when they can, because they're at the core of the School District. The tree is meant to represent a student's growth through education.
This isn't the only time students and families are getting involved in this project. The process to open up a high school is no simple one, and it requires a lot of community involvement. Not just on getting it funded, like voters approved in February, but for the other stuff, like what the school is going to be called, and what boundaries are going to look like.
If you're interested in putting in your input on those things, find the link here for high school name suggestions, and here for thoughts on the new high school's boundary lines.
Superintendent Michelle Whitney explains that the boundary estimation isn't going to be one-and-done, but a months-long process with revisions and alterations.
"There'll be multiple iterations of the boundaries that go out for feedback, collect the feedback, we'll make revisions, so it's not just a one and done. We truly want to engage the community and find a set of boundaries that most people can either be really excited about or they can live with it or at least understand why the boundaries are the way they are," Whitney said.
The Pasco School District is also going to be reaching out with in-person requests, because it doesn't want the online submission form to be a barrier.
This school will have a full continuum of CTE courses, with a specific and unique focus on agriculture.