Eastern Washington has been selected to receive a new Assistant U.S. Attorney dedicated to preventing and responding to cases of missing and murdered indigenous people as part of the Department of Justice’s new MMIP Regional Outreach Program.
The program creates 10 new positions — five attorneys and five coordinators — to be based at five different hotspots across the country that experience a high rate of violent crime compared to other indigenous communities. In Eastern Washington, that includes the Yakama, Colville, Spokane and Kalispel Reservations.
"We really have skilled attorneys and investigators who now have additional resources to investigate those cold cases," U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington Vanessa Waldref said. "We've had a lot of success in prosecuting those in the past in our district.”
"I think that is really critical for us showing that we are doing our part of moving forward with prosecutions and investigations that support safety on the reservation," Waldref said.
However, it took more than five years for an arrest to be made in Destiny Lloyd's case and a little under four years for charges to be filed in Strong's case. Advocates and community members living on the Yakama Reservation want that process to be faster.
"When we're hearing there's more prosecutors that are coming to prosecute in an area that has high rates of missing and murdered indigenous people, my initial reaction is it's about time," Yakama historian Emily Washines said.
Washines said her second reaction is to want to learn more about what the duties of the new prosecutor will entail, what involvement they will have with the community and how this resource will help to move the process along faster.
"The system that the federal government has been utilizing has not fully been working at the level it needs to, so one thing that people like myself and other people are looking at is: What's going to change this time?" Washines said.
Waldref said the new attorney will be able to help with prosecuting cold cases and as part of the outreach program, improve coordination and information sharing across jurisdictions and working on ways to prevent MMIP cases from happening in the first place. However, she said much of the success of those endeavors will be based on building trust within the community.
"I think many times there is hesitancy with a with coming forward to gathering evidence and information around cold cases where families are devastated after the loss of a loved one," Waldref said.
Waldref said not having witnesses come forward with information that is crucial for the investigation can make it difficult to prosecute the people responsible for violent crimes.
"Our work is to make sure we have a steady concrete presence on our reservations, strong relationships with our tribal law enforcement partners and our tribal communities, so that we can make sure that we can gather evidence effectively and bring forth cases that we can prosecute effectively to hold individuals accountable," Waldref said.
Washines said being there is a good first step, but that building trust in tribal communities is going to take better communication, better cultural understanding and more involvement on the part of prosecutors.
"If you're somebody that's from outside the community and you're trying to help, but you haven't attended a single event, you don't know how family dynamics work … there's going to be miscommunication," Washines said.
Washines said for witnesses to feel safe coming forward, there needs to be a way to move cases along faster to get people suspected of violent crimes behind bars before they can commit further crimes or potentially harm those witnesses for speaking out.
"Having these bigger, longer gaps in between when an act happens and when it's prosecuted brings a lot of fear into a community," Washines said. "Who's got our back is a major question that's out there for community members with regards to MMIP cases."
Waldref said they hope to prove to the community that they’re in it for the long haul and that the new resources should go a long way toward helping them get justice for victims and hold the people responsible for their deaths accountable.
More information about the Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Regional Outreach Program is available here.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLEVALLEYNEWSNOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.