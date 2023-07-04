Eastern Washington has been selected to receive a new Assistant U.S. Attorney dedicated to preventing and responding to cases of missing and murdered indigenous people as part of the Department of Justice’s new MMIP Regional Outreach Program.

The program creates 10 new positions — five attorneys and five coordinators — to be based at five different hotspots across the country that experience a high rate of violent crime compared to other indigenous communities. In Eastern Washington, that includes the Yakama, Colville, Spokane and Kalispel Reservations.