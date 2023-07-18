YAKIMA, Wash. — The Downtown Association of Yakima has endorsed a new parking plan pitched to the city by area business owners who believe they've come up with a compromise that will help everyone involved.
For years, the city has been trying to come up with a paid parking plan that would be met with approval by businesses and residents and would allow them to pay for much-needed maintenance and repairs on city-owned parking lots.
However, the city stalled its latest efforts to use paid parking as a way to supply revenue needed for maintenance and repairs for city-owned parking lots in the fall to give concerned business owners the time they needed to come up with an alternative plan.
Business owners shared concerns that moving away from free, 2-hour parking spaces downtown would discourage residents from shopping in the area, especially if the city was unable to sufficiently enforce those time limits.
A group of those business owners came up with an alternative plan that would allow the city to keep the free, 2-hour limit parking spots, but also provide them with the revenue they need for upkeep. That plan includes increasing the number of monthly permits issued at five city-owned lots from 30% to 60% and upping the monthly fee for those permits from $40 to $50.
The group presented the plan to the Yakima City Council at a meeting last month, but the council asked them to come back with an endorsement from the Downtown Association of Yakima to show that the majority of businesses in the downtown area were on board with the plan.
Downtown Association of Yakima Executive Director Curt Wilson said the organization endorsed the plan because they believe it's the best option for everyone to get what they need.
"We're working hard to make sure that everybody wins in this and, as I keep saying, it's going to take cooperation and compromise," Wilson said.
However, Wilson said in order for any parking plan to work, there needs to be adequate enforcement.
Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray has assured the public and the city now that the police department is in charge of parking enforcement, people will see a significant increase in enforcement.