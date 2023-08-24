WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has money available through state funding and grants to help small forest landowners make their forests more resistant to wildfire through thinning, pruning or other measures.
“Each individual property here can make a difference and when a fire truck rolls up to the property and it's been treated, that's a big win for us and makes our job a lot easier and makes survivability of this forest and property a lot more likely," said Alan Lawson, Forest Resiliency District Manager for DNR's Southeast Region.
Lawson said the first thing they do to help is send a forester out to the property — for free — to look at things that indicate forest health, like insects, disease or invasive species, as well as helping with forest management plans and figuring out how to help make the forest more resistant to wildfire.
However, Lawson said the biggest draw is their cost-share program where, depending on the amount of work that needs to be done, DNR will typically pay about 50% of the cost to do things like pruning, thinning and other measures taken to reduce fuels. He said the amount they cover can go up to 75% or 100% if the landowner gets their neighbors involved.
"If we can get, let's say, a group or that community together that wants to do something in terms of the forest surrounding their properties there, we can work with all of them and we can hire contractors to come in and do all of it," Lawson said.
Lawson said having fewer fuels helps to slow down fire behavior, keeping it at a lower intensity and reducing the amount of damage it's able to do in the long run.
"It doesn't burn as hot or as fast," Lawson said. "And if the fire is not as intense, that allows the opportunity for fire apparatus to get in there."
Lawson said they typically work with landowners who have between five and 20 acres of forest, but the financial assistance program is open to small forest landowners with under 5,000 acres. He said they typically see more people showing interest in the program whenever there's a major wildfire, like the ones currently burning through Eastern Washington.
"As a small landowner, you do make a difference and if we can get as many of these small forest lands treated as possible, it really helps in the long run," Lawson said.
More information can be found by calling 1-800-523-TREE (8733) or by visiting DNR's Landowner Assistance Portal here.
