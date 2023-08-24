WASHINGTON STATE — The Washington State Department of Natural Resources has money available through state funding and grants to help small forest landowners make their forests more resistant to wildfire through thinning, pruning or other measures.

“Each individual property here can make a difference and when a fire truck rolls up to the property and it's been treated, that's a big win for us and makes our job a lot easier and makes survivability of this forest and property a lot more likely," said Alan Lawson, Forest Resiliency District Manager for DNR's Southeast Region.