Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years

YAKIMA, Wash. —  After giving his life for his country during World War II and spending decades interred as an unknown soldier overseas while a stranger was buried in his grave, U.S. Capt. Donald Froemke is finally coming home to Yakima and will be laid to rest in early September.

"I hope this gives the family a little bit of closure," said Lt. Col. Tim Horn, commander of the Yakima Training Center. "We encourage all residents, especially veterans, to attend Captain Froemke’s graveside service here in Yakima and his public visitation in Ellensburg to show his family our thanks for the sacrifices that he made."

Capt. Donald Froemke was a member of the 101st Airborne Division during Operation Market Garden. The map shows the 101st Airborne Division’s initial role in the campaign involved capturing the highway and bridges north of Eindhoven.

Courtesy: Yakima Training Center

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred