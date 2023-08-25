DNA test shows remains of WWII soldier from Yakima were misidentified for 70+ years

YAKIMA, Wash. — After giving his life for his country during World War II and spending decades interred as an unknown soldier overseas while a stranger was buried in his grave, U.S. Capt. Donald Froemke is finally coming home to Yakima and will be laid to rest in early September.
"I hope this gives the family a little bit of closure," said Lt. Col. Tim Horn, commander of the Yakima Training Center. "We encourage all residents, especially veterans, to attend Captain Froemke’s graveside service here in Yakima and his public visitation in Ellensburg to show his family our thanks for the sacrifices that he made."
Froemke was born on Oct. 15, 1912 and grew up in Yakima, first attending Nob Hill Grammar School and then Yakima High School, which was later renamed A.C. Davis High School.
Froemke then attended the State College of Washington and worked with the U.S. Forest Service before enlisting in the U.S. Army in 1941.
“And then in 1942, he was part of the survey team that did the initial survey for Yakima Training Center — back then, the Yakima Firing Center," Horn said.
Froemke served as a captain in the 101st Airborne Division and was killed in action on Oct. 5, 1944 while fighting on the front lines of Operation Market Garden, an allied operation to free the Netherlands from German occupation.
According to a report by researchers with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, it took about two years for authorities to recover his body from a civilian grave in Opheusden, marked with his name on a cross.
It was another three years before they were able to bury his remains in Yakima according to the wishes of his family.
In 1952, they recovered the remains of a different soldier who had been buried with a captain’s rank insignia and an identification bracelet for Capt. Froemke.
However, Army officials were unable to identify the remains and interred them as an unknown soldier in the Ardennes American Cemetery in Belgium.
But in 2021, after an extensive analysis of historical records, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred those remains for a DNA comparison to Froemke and several other Americans killed at Opheusden.
It was then that military researchers discovered the remains they initially believe to be Froemke's actually belonged to another soldier.
“Through the efforts of the war department's Return of the Dead program, [Froemke's] remains were recovered and positively identified in August of 2022," Horn said. "It's really amazing to me to realize that they're still going through certain cemeteries in Europe to positively identify these folks that were that were killed so long ago, and really, it speaks a lot to the commitment that the military has to its service members."
Horn said the soldier who was misidentified as Froemke was disinterred from the gravesite in Yakima and the DPAA is working to determine his identity.
Now, after more than 70 years, military officials are in the process of bringing Froemke's remains home so his family members can finally put him to rest.
“Captain Froemke was an important part of the Yakima Training Center’s history and was also an important part of our nation's history," Horn said. "Many of our World War II veterans are no longer with us and this is a chance for us to continue to remember those folks that paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country so many years ago.”
Horn said the community is invited to pay their respects to Froemke by attending his public visitation from noon to 6 p.m. on September 7th and 8th at Brookside Funeral Home at 500 E. Mountainview Ave. in Ellensburg. According to his obituary, there will be "Froemke Family memorabilia, WWII historical displays, a guest registry, and the flag draped casket of Donald H. Froemke."
The public is also invited to a graveside service at 11 a.m. on September 9th, where Froemke will receive full military honors rendered by the U.S. Army and be laid to rest at Tahoma Cemetery, in Yakima.
