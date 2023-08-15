WASHINGTON STATE — In Washington state, people convicted of violent and sexual offenses are legally required to provide a DNA sample for the national DNA database, but thousands of offenders have slipped through the cracks.
"The problem is you've got 39 different counties and every jurisdiction has a different way of collecting this DNA, if they collect it at all," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. "As a result, over the years, thousands of individuals who are legally required to provide their DNA have simply not done so."
That's why Ferguson established the lawfully owned DNA project in 2019, which has resulted in more than 2,000 of those offenders getting tracked down and finally having their DNA added into CODIS, the national DNA database.
Ferguson said there's no master list that shows which individuals are required to provide DNA as part of a criminal conviction — and which ones haven't — so the project team has to compile all those names manually by combing through records from multiple databases.
"To give you a sense of how bad things were, there literally were individuals on the list who were incarcerated, who had not had their DNA taken," Ferguson said. "Well, what's up with that? These folks are literally incarcerated. They have a legal requirement to provide it and yet the jurisdiction was not collecting it."
Ferguson said while there are still thousands of violent, sexual or felony offenders left to retrieve DNA from, they've been prioritizing those who may pose a greater public safety threat.
"What we're trying to do is go after the folks where we know where they are, they're incarcerated, or they're the most dangerous people, sex offenders, rapists, murderers, attempted murders and work our way down the list," Ferguson said.
Out of the more than 2,000 new DNA profiles that have been entered into the system, 76 resulted in hits in the system, which could potentially lead investigators to identify perpetrators in unsolved rapes, murders or other crimes.
Ferguson said thanks to a new law that went into effect July 23, all jurisdictions across Washington state will have to create a clear and uniform system for collecting DNA from offenders.
"The good news is, we don't think this backlog is going to get worse," Ferguson said. "We think now they'll start collecting and so we can start chipping away at these still thousands of cases of individuals that we need to try and track down.”
