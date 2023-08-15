WASHINGTON STATE — In Washington state, people convicted of violent and sexual offenses are legally required to provide a DNA sample for the national DNA database, but thousands of offenders have slipped through the cracks.

"The problem is you've got 39 different counties and every jurisdiction has a different way of collecting this DNA, if they collect it at all," Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. "As a result, over the years, thousands of individuals who are legally required to provide their DNA have simply not done so."