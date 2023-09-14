Shanna Gardner 9-14-23

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive, who was gunned down in Florida in 2022, appeared in Benton County Superior Court Thursday for a status hearing.

Shanna Gardner, 36, of West Richland, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jared Bridegan. Thursday's hearing lasted about a minute and a half and Gardner's attorney, Andrew Wagley, spoke on her behalf to Judge Diana Ruff.