Shanna Gardner, of West Richland, appears for her hearing in Benton County Superior Court on September 14, 2023. She's accused in the murder of her ex-husband, Jared Bridegan. Bridegan was gunned down in an "ambush-like shooting" on February 16, 2022 in Florida.
Anna Trejo - Apple Valley News Now
WJXX
Jared Bridegan, 33, was gunned down on February 16, 2022 in front of his 2-year-old daughter. His ex-wife, Shanna Gardner, of West Richland, is accused in his murder.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The ex-wife of a Microsoft executive, who was gunned down in Florida in 2022, appeared in Benton County Superior Court Thursday for a status hearing.
Shanna Gardner, 36, of West Richland, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Jared Bridegan. Thursday's hearing lasted about a minute and a half and Gardner's attorney, Andrew Wagley, spoke on her behalf to Judge Diana Ruff.
"Just to clarify the record, we're reserving all of our rights for extradition," said Wagley. "We just understand that the process can be continued based on the status."
Judge Ruff agreed to the extension to October 5 because the warrant for extradition is still being worked out between Washington and Florida.
Prosecutors in Florida said they will seek the death penalty against Gardner. Her current husband, Mario Fernandez Saldana, who was arrested in March of 2023, has also be charged in connection to the crime. Prosecutors are also seeking the death penalty in his case. Fernandez Saldana has pleaded not guilty.
Authorities said the gunman, Henry Tenon, 62, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He has agreed to testify against Gardner and Fernandez Saldana, according to Florida State Attorney Melissa Nelson.
Bridegan was shot and killed February 16, 2022 in what authorities said was an ambush. He had just dropped off his two children he shared with Gardner at her home. Gardner has maintained her innocence in his killing. She moved to West Richland shortly after the murder.