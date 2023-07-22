Washington State Trooper shoots person during traffic stop near Wapato Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Jul 22, 2023 Jul 22, 2023 Updated Jul 22, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAPATO, Wash. - The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU) is investigating after a Washington State Patrol Trooper shot a person during a traffic stop near Wapato.According to information released by the YVSIU, the shooting happened early Saturday around 1 a.m.The trooper initiated a traffic stop on I-82 in the westbound lane at exit 44 near Wapato.At this time, it is not known what led up to the shooting but at least one person suffered several gunshot wounds. Other information was not immediately released.Authorities said the person was taken to a local hospital but later lifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. At this time, the person's condition is not known.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. News YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week By Emily Goodell News Yakima PD: 30-year-old man fatally shot on East Race Street By Emily Goodell News Yakima police identify suspect in fatal shooting on Nob Hill Boulevard By Emily Goodell News YCSO: Man arrested after fatally shooting his father in Naches By Emily Goodell News Police: Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Yakima Valley College By Emily Goodell Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays NEWELL ROAD WILDFIRE BLOG: New Level 2 evacuation notices for Bickleton/Cleveland area, what firefighters need now Washington State Trooper shoots person during traffic stop near Wapato YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week UPDATE: Woman who died while in Benton Co. Jail identified, apparently had no injuries at time of death Latest News Major car crash on SR 240, expect traffic delays YPD: 2 teens found dead at house near Lions Park, bringing total to 4 gun deaths this week Nearly $7 million awarded to several 'No Child Left Inside' projects Grant award to Franklin County District 1 for ambulances, medical supplies Benton Franklin 4-H hosts Second Harvest food drive at Dust Devils Game More News