Washington State Patrol searching for clues in hit and run crash in Toppenish Erin Wencl Jul 19, 2023 TOPPENISH, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is asking for witnesses to come forward in a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian hurt.The crash happened on July 14 around 4:20 a.m.According to information released by WSP, a person was walking on SR 97 at the intersection of Fort Road and had entered the crosswalk on the north side of the intersection.A vehicle going northbound on SR 97 did not stop and hit the person in the crosswalk. The driver then left the scene.The person suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital in Seattle.At this time, there is no description of the vehicle or the driver. However, authorities believe the crash may have significantly impacted the vehicle.If you have any information, please contact WSP Detective James Stairet at 509-734-2753, 509-734-5818 or you can email at James.staret@wsp.wa.gov.