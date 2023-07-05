WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Walla Walla man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of kidnapping a woman during the city's fireworks celebration.
Josiah Tiscareno was booked on suspicion of kidnapping, domestic violence and assault and is currently in the Walla Walla County Jail.
According to information from the Walla Walla Police Department, a call for help came in just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Witnesses reported seeing a man, later identified as Tiscareno, with a gun in the area of Tausick Way and Reservoir Road.
Officers who were already in the area due to the City of Walla Walla Fireworks display at the Walla Walla Community College began searching for the armed man. Officers then were told by witnesses that an 18-year-old woman was forced into a vehicle and driven away from the scene.
Authorities then met with the woman's family and friends and using the track my iPhone app, they were able to find the woman's location. When officers arrived at the home, they reported seeing the woman in the basement and they said she was calling out for help. While some officers went into the home, others went in through the basement and were able to get the woman to safety.
Authorities said Tiscareno then ran from the home and hid from authorities. After a search of the area, officers were not able to find Tiscareno and left the area. Authorities said Tiscareno then went to the Walla Walla Police Department and turned himself in.
Authorities with the College Place Police Department, the Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and the Washington State Patrol also assisted in the search and investigation.
