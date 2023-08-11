WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Officials with the Walla Walla Fire Department said they are investigating nearly a dozen suspicious fires in their jurisdiction. They said the number of suspected arson cases they have on their desk right now is alarming and abnormal.
Deputy Fire Chief Eric Wood said the fires have caused significant damage to buildings, homes, vehicles and other structures.
"We've had a recent uptick in kind of what we would consider suspicious in nature fires," Wood said. "They've lasted over the last few months. We've just seen a rise in the amount of calls that classify as suspicious in nature. That's just some of the ongoing investigations we've got going on right now."
On April 20, a home under construction was reported to be on fire at 107 Bush Street. The fire was found on the outside of the home, which was under construction at the time. The damage to the property was estimated to be at $3,500 and fire investigators said they determined the fire was intentionally set.
A structure fire on the 600 block of West Poplar Street on April 21 was listed as "suspicious in nature." In that case, a shed was destroyed by fire and was an estimated $1,500 loss to the property owner.
Another fire determined to be suspicious happened on June 27 at Walla Walla Recycling. A tree had been set on fire near 13th and Elm on the north side of Highway 12 and spread to the recycling center. Around $37,000 in damage was reported.
On June 29, a grass fire near North 8th Avenue and West Elm Street was reported near the Border Tavern. The slow moving brush fire was under control about 15 minutes after the call for help but crews were then sent to the area of West Chestnut Street and South 11th Avenue. There, firefighters found several pieces of debris burning and the fire had spread to a fence nearby. It took about a half hour to get the fire under control.
Both of those fires were determined to be suspicious.
On July 28, the Walla Walla Fire Department was called to the Jonathan M. Wainwright Memorial VA Medical Center for a fast-moving wildland fire. The fire spread into trees and an abandoned building. It took nearly three hours to put out the fire. Fire officials said the fire was the fourth call of the day and all four were determined to be suspicious in nature. Wood said the structure that burned was historical and was destroyed.
On August 7, Walla Walla firefighters were called to 409 West Rees Avenue after it was reported a commercial building was on fire. Walla Walla police officers were at the scene after initially getting a call on a burglary alarm. Officers called the fire department after they arrived and found the building full of smoke and multiple fires inside the building. Authorities said there was forced entry into the building and more than one place where a fire had been set.
"The unknown, really, is the danger that we come across," Wood said. "It can be as small as natural vegetation fires, which we've had a few of those. Unfortunately, depending on where they're targeting and setting these fires can also present pretty significant danger not only to the community but also our members."
Investigating arson cases requires resources and personnel from local authorities, including firefighters, investigators and law enforcement. This strain on resources can impact the overall ability to respond to emergencies and other community needs.
"Sometimes we can determine what cause was accidental in nature. Right now, with these fires, we have not been able to pinpoint that they are accidentally caused," Wood said. "That leaves us to believe they are suspicious in nature and then we start following any further leads we may gather."
Specialized training gives law enforcement and investigators and in-depth knowledge about different types of arson, fire behavior evidence collection and investigative techniques.
The Arson Alarm Foundation and the Washington Insurance Council are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of arson suspects. People with information need to call 1-800-55-ARSON or the Walla Walla Police Department at 509-527-4434.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.