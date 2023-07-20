BENTON CO., Wash. - 3:07 p.m. - Benton County Communications Coordinator Glenn Vaagen has released more information on the woman who died while in custody at the Benton County Corrections Center.
According to Vaagen, Mary Ann Blasutti, 74, was booked into the jail just after 5 p.m. by the Richland Police Department. She was arrested on suspicion of assault/domestic violence. Vaagen said she had never been booked into jail before, had no injuries from the arrest, reported no medical concerns and did not report any underlying health conditions. Vaagen said she had no history of alcohol or drug use.
Vaagen said it appeared to investigators at this time Blasutti passed away from natural causes. He said there were no signs of suicide, injury or foul play.
The investigation is ongoing.
1:51 p.m. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman in its custody died in her jail cell.
According to information released by the sheriff's office, the woman had been arrested on Wednesday night on what was called "local charges." She was taken to the Benton County Corrections Center.
Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said the woman was found unresponsive in her jail cell during a routine check by staff.
Authorities said a call for help was made for an ambulance and staff began doing CPR. Authorities said they also used an AED but the woman could not be revived.
When paramedics got to the scene, they were also unable to revive her and the woman was pronounced dead. At this time, what caused her death has not been released.
