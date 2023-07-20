Benton County Sheriff

BENTON CO., Wash. - 3:07 p.m. - Benton County Communications Coordinator Glenn Vaagen has released more information on the woman who died while in custody at the Benton County Corrections Center.

According to Vaagen, Mary Ann Blasutti, 74, was booked into the jail just after 5 p.m. by the Richland Police Department. She was arrested on suspicion of assault/domestic violence. Vaagen said she had never been booked into jail before, had no injuries from the arrest, reported no medical concerns and did not report any underlying health conditions. Vaagen said she had no history of alcohol or drug use.