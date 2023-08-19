This story originally aired Tuesday, August 15. Flores was later found dead on August 19, 2023 near the place his cell phone last pinged, according to authorities. They said they believe Flores died of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
This story originally aired Tuesday, August 15. Flores was later found dead on August 19, 2023 near the place his cell phone last pinged, according to authorities. They said they believe Flores died of the injuries he sustained in the crash.
KITTITAS CO., Wash. - The manhunt for a wanted person in Kittitas County is over. Authorities said Fernando Flores was found dead on Saturday, about four days after he went missing after running from a crash scene.
Deputies with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office teamed up with Kittitas County Search & Rescue dogs and handlers to search for Flores.
Authorities said Flores ran from the scene of a crash that happened August 13 on Golf Course Road. The car ended up being stolen, authorities said, and a woman was left with critical injuries. Another man who ran from the scene with Flores was later caught and arrested.
Flores, however, remained on the run. His family contacted police after they said he called them and said he was hurt. Authorities eventually were able to get a location on his cell phone. KCSR Human Remains Detection dogs found him a short distance in tall grash and brush from when his cell phone was last active, the sheriff's office reported.
Authorities believed Flores died from his injuries from the crash, but the Coroner's Office is still investigating.
The woman who was in the crash has since been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay, the sheriff's office reported.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.