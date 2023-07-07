KENNEWICK, Wash. - Two people were arrested Thursday night after a short standoff with SWAT in Richland. The Kennewick Police Department said the two are connected to two different crimes in Kennewick.

Aaron Lighthall, 25, is charged with two counts of failure to comply and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently in the Benton County Jail and his bond is set at $1,001,000.00.