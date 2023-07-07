Aaron Lighthall and Shania Edwards surrendered to authorities after a brief standoff in Richland on July 6, 2023. The two are involved in other crimes between Pasco, Richland and Kennewick, according to information released by the Kennewick Police Department.
KENNEWICK, Wash. - Two people were arrested Thursday night after a short standoff with SWAT in Richland. The Kennewick Police Department said the two are connected to two different crimes in Kennewick.
Aaron Lighthall, 25, is charged with two counts of failure to comply and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is currently in the Benton County Jail and his bond is set at $1,001,000.00.
Shania Edwards, 26, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and attempt to elude. She is currently in the Benton County Jail and her bond has been set at $3,000.
According to information from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were called to the Maverick convenience store on Clearwater Avenue around 2 a.m. on June 30. They found a man there who said he was at a gas station near the Safeway store at the intersection of West Clearwater Avenue and North Fillmore Street when a car pulled up and someone began shooting at him. The two cars then drove to the Maverick and that's when police began arriving to the area. The car with the alleged gunman drove away from the scene.
Investigators said they identified Lighthall as a suspect in that shooting, however, did not provide any other details on the evidence they gathered. The other man was taken to the hospital with what was described was non-life threatening injuries.
"They do have information that the two individuals knew each other," said Officer Fernando Ramos with the Kennewick Police Department. "However, why Mr. Lighthall decided to shoot at him is unknown."
On July 2, authorities with the Kennewick Police Department were called to assist a Washington State Patrol Trooper who reported a vehicle and driven away from them and crashed into several parked vehicles in the 400 block of North Volland Street. Authorities said it was reported two people ran from the scene and abandoned the car they were in. Through an investigation at the scene, authorities said they identified the two people as Lighthall and Edwards, however, did not provide further details behind that evidence. Investigators said one of them did drop what was described as a "modified firearm" as they were running from the scene.
"The detectives, through a lot of investigating, were able to just develop that probable cause for assault in the 1st degree in addition to unlawful possession of a firearm," Officer Ramos said.
On July 6, investigators with the US Marshals Task Force and the Metro Drug Task Force were able to track Lighthall and Edwards and found they were staying at a home in the 400 block of Tanglewood Drive in Richland. Authorities activated the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team.
"Ultimately, from information we've known with past dealings, Aaron is a very dangerous individual who should not have possession of firearms anyway," Officer Ramos said. "Because they were used in the commission of a crime, he was deemed to be armed and dangerous."
According to KPD and other authorities at the scene, they thought Lighthall may have had access to multiple firearms. However, the standoff, they said, was short-lived and both Edwards and Lighthall surrendered. Another woman was also arrested at the scene on an unrelated warrant.
According to KPD, Lighthall is also facing charges from cases in Richland and in Pasco.
