FRANKLIN CO., Wash. - UPDATE: The Franklin County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday they have found the remains of Estela Torres-Rodriguez at a location just outside of Connell.
The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it is ready to announce a "major update" in the case of a woman who was killed north of Pasco in 2019.
According to Commander Marcus Conner with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO), there will be a press conference at the sheriff's office Tuesday to make the announcement.
Commander Conner said the update is in reference to the murder investigation of Estela Torres-Rodriguez, who disappeared March 28, 2019.
Torres-Rodriguez, 54, was last seen at the home she shared with one of her sons and his girlfriend. Despite a search of the Connell area, Torres-Rodriguez was not found.
According to the FCSO, Torres-Rodriquez had an estranged husband, Tiburcio Larioa Rodriguez, who left the area shortly after Torress-Rodriguez's disappearance. Rodriguez and his son, Clemente Rodriguez-Torres are wanted in connection to her murder.
The victim’s car was found abandoned at a rest stop off Highway 395 north of Connell. Her body has not been found.
She is believed to have been the victim of a violent murder based on evidence found at her Franklin County home.
Rodriguez-Torres previously fled to Mexico with his father Tiburcio Larios Rodriguez.
Rodriguez-Torres was arrested on September 19, 2019 when he was arrested by U.S. Border Patrol officials. He was attempting to enter the U.S. at the San-Ysidro border, and was detained in the San Diego County Jail.
His brother, who was also arrested in this case, was previously released from custody. His charges were dismissed.
