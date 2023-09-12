UPDATE: All Yakima schools back in normal operations after shooting, victim is an Eisenhower student Erin Wencl Erin Wencl Author email Sep 12, 2023 Sep 12, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shooting at Eisenhower High School Exclusive to Apple Valley News Now Show more Show less Exclusive to Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: The Yakima School District has released more information on the shooting that happened Tuesday.School District officials said the 14-year-old boy who was shot is an Eisenhower student.The shooting happened around 8 a.m. near 41st Avenue and Arlington. The school district sent out messages to the staff and to families of students when they were made aware of the shooting.They said Whitney, Wilson and Eisenhower schools were placed on lockdown, while Nob Hill was put into Secure and Teach status as a "precautionary measure."School officials said there is no longer an active threat to the schools and all schools are transitioning back to normal operations.Previous StoryA 14-year-old boy was shot near Eisenhower High School Tuesday morning.Authorities said the shooting happened around 8 a.m. on 41st Avenue and West Arlington Avenue.Officers are at the scene investigating and Eisenhower High School was in lockdown and other schools nearby were put into a policy called 'secure and teach.'According to information from the Yakima Police Department, the boy has suffered life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Harborview in Seattle.Authorities believe it was a drive-by shooting but will not be releasing information at this time.This is a developing story. We will continue to keep you updated. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Fine Arts Future artwork on satellite dish meant to send a signal to Tri-Cities artists Jill Sperling Crime Franklin County supporting WSAC lawsuit against WA state Anna Trejo Education Walla Walla freshmen class takes on "Into the Blue" Erin Wencl Crime Man dies in custody while at the Yakima County Jail Erin Wencl News ‘Walk About Yakima’ program speaks with Tri-Cities officials on youth violence and gang prevention By Rylee Fitzgerald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Latest News RPD Chief of Police, Brigit Clary, set to retire 2024 Nice Night...Cool & Sunny Tomorrow Weekend Warm-Up YPD: Warning period over for parking violations in Downtown Yakima 2.7 magnitude earthquake shakes northwest of Fairchild Air Force Base ‘Walk About Yakima’ program speaks with Tri-Cities officials on youth violence and gang prevention More News