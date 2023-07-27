YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office said two wanted people have been arrested in connection with burglaries in the area.
Heather Estes, 32, and Joe Ortega-Merritt, 39, both of Oregon, were arrested Wednesday afternoon.
Ortega-Merritt is arrested on suspicion of assault, burglary and reckless driving in Yakima County.
Authorities said deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office were called to the 5600 block of North Fork Road for a report of a burglary. According to investigators, the homeowner was watching the burglary happen on camera in real time.
When the deputies got to the scene, they said they found a man, later identified as Ortega-Merritt, at the home. Authorities said he refused to surrender and deputies then shot him with a Taser. Despite being hit with the Taser, authorities said Ortega-Merritt jumped onto the back of a sports bike and then rammed a traffic deputy on his motorcycle. The deputy and the motorcycle fell over and Ortega-Merritt drove off. Authorities said the deputy was not hurt and they were able to follow the Oregon man.
Authorities said Ortega-Merritt dumped the sports bike in the backyard of a home, then got into a car being driven by a woman, later identified as Heather Estes. Authorities said they chased the vehicle for a short time before Estes lost control of the car and it crashed near 72nd Avenue and Mead Avenue. Authorities said Estes and Ortega-Merritt both ran from the crash. Authorities said they caught Estes a short distance away and arrested her. They said Ortega-Merritt continued to run and attempted to break in to several homes. He was arrested a short time later after he was shot with another Taser, authorities said. They also believe at one point one of the suspects dropped a gun because authorities said they found one along the route the suspects were running.
According to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office, Ortega-Merritt is wanted on several felony arrest warrants for a property crime spree in Oregon and Washington. He is also wanted on probation violations. Estes is also wanted on several felony arrest warrants in Oregon.
Authorities are investigating possible charges of eluding, police, assault, burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm.
