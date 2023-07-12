Court Room
YAKIMA, Wash. - A Toppenish man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a DUI crash that killed two people and left two others with serious injuries.

Brandon Root, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury July 11. U.S. District Judge Mary K. Dimke handed down the sentence of 96 months (8.1 years).