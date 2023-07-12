YAKIMA, Wash. - A Toppenish man has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for a DUI crash that killed two people and left two others with serious injuries.
Brandon Root, 47, pleaded guilty to two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury July 11. U.S. District Judge Mary K. Dimke handed down the sentence of 96 months (8.1 years).
According to information from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Washington, Root was driving on Fort Road on the Yakama Nation around 2:30 a.m. on June 11, 2017. Court documents stated Root crossed the center line and hit another vehicle going the opposite direction head on.
The driver of that vehicle, later identified as Matthew Gowdy, 34, of Idaho and his passenger, Jessica Carranza, 26 died at the scene. Two others in Gowdy's vehicle, one of them a child, suffered major injuries in the crash.
According to authorities, Root was found trapped in his vehicle. Officers at the scene reported he had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and they could smell alcohol. Upon searching Root's vehicle, they said there was an 18-pack of beer on the front passenger floorboard. About four hours after the crash, Root was found to have a BAC of .10.
Authorities said Root admitted to drinking throughout the day at a softball tournament and at a nearby bar. He has maintained he does not remember the details behind the crash.
While his sentence does bring a sense of closure to the case, U.S. Attorney Waldref said the lives he affected will never be the same. "No sentence will heal the pain caused by Mr. Root’s reckless act of driving while intoxicated. Our communities deserve better, and that is why my office will continue to hold those who engage in criminally reckless actions accountable.”
The case was investigated by the FBI, the Yakama Nation Police Department and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.