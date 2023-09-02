Semi tipped over at Blue Bridge in Kennewick, drivers beware Erin Wencl, Sean Brewer Erin Wencl Author email Sep 2, 2023 Sep 2, 2023 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pasco Semi Crash Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Show more Show less Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Sean Brewer - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a semi crash near the Blue Bridge on the Kennewick side.At this time, it's unknown what caused the crash. The semi trailer is on the shoulder of 395 just before the Blue Bridge.Drivers should consider taking another route as there will be workers in the area to clear the semi from the road.It's unknown if there are any injuries.We will update you as information comes in.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Lifestyle Possible cougar sighting near Kennewick high school; keep an eye out! Anna Trejo, Alyssa Warner, Erin Wencl News Kennewick business owner to pay more than $100,000 in connection with COVID relief fraud Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Local News New charge on your Benton PUD bill coming in November Anna Trejo Education Pandemic Pause on student loans ends Friday; Here's your Student Loan Repayment Guide Erin Wencl, Anna Trejo News Benton-Franklin Health District finds toxic algae for third consecutive week Morgan Huff - Apple Valley News Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Erin Wencl Author email Follow Erin Wencl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Kennewick business owner to pay more than $100,000 in connection with COVID relief fraud Benton City woman to appear on ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" Possible cougar sighting near Kennewick high school; keep an eye out! Semi tipped over at Blue Bridge in Kennewick, drivers beware Fire crews battling Yellepit Fire near Wallula, BCFD 1 provides update Saturday Latest News Kennewick business owner to pay more than $100,000 in connection with COVID relief fraud Second man sentenced to 18 months in prison for Conspiracy to Make a Destructive Device Labor Day Weekend...Warmer Temperatures and a Chance of Scattered Showers Tax relief for families and businesses affected by wildfires on the way Benton-Franklin Health District finds toxic algae for third consecutive week More News