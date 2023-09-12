RICHLAND, Wash. - Richland Chief of Police Brigit Clary is stepping down in 2024, she announced Tuesday.
Clary said she will retire, effective January 1, 2024.
Chief Clary first joined the Richland Police Department in 2017. She has served as a sergeant, lieutenant and captain before being promoted to deputy chief in November of 2021. Clary is the first female Chief of Police in the City of Richland's history and she has been in the top position since January of 2022. She served as interim chief before being officially appointed to the top spot in April of 2022.
“I am humbled and grateful for the trust placed in me by the City, the community, and by our officers to lead the Richland Police Department," Clary released in a statement. “The RPD staff, both sworn and civilian, are the most caring and professional individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with. I take comfort in knowing the high level of service the community will continue to receive after my retirement. After over 25 years in law enforcement, I am excited to start this new chapter.”
Clary said some of the accomplishments she is most proud of include forming both Drone and Major Incident Reconstruction Teams, getting the funding needed to support new officer wellness programs, establishing a recruiting team and mentorship program for new hires and redeploying the Richland Police Department's Traffic Unit. Clary also helped the department rebrand in March of 2023 with the newes tpatch and badge designs.
Richland City Manager Jon Amundson said he commends Chief Clary for her leadership of the police department. “Chief Clary leaves a legacy of strength, resilience, and exceptional dedication and commitment to our city’s residents and police department."
Amundson said he has started a national search for the next Chief of Police. Deputy Chief of Police David Neher will serve as interim chief until the new person is selected and hired.
