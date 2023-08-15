KITTITAS CO., Wash. - A Richland man, who was recently released from prison for violent crimes, is on the run after a crash that left one person with critical injuries.
Authorities with the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office said Fernando Flores, 28, is a known gang member and may be armed with a weapon.
He was recently released from prison after serving time for robbery and currently has a felony warrant out for his arrest, authorities reported.
According to information from KCSO, Flores was in a stolen vehicle with a man and a woman on Nelson Siding Road near Golf Course Road in Kittitas County when they crashed the car. The crash left the woman with severe injuries, authorities said, and Flores and the other man ran from the scene.
The other man was caught a short time later, according to authorities, but Flores remained on the run. Investigators said they uncovered evidence Flores may still be in the area and want people to be on alert.
According to information released Wednesday by the Kittitas County Sheriff's Office, Flores' family came forward and said he had called them to say he was hurt and was near the Yakima River near Chepoda Road and close to I-90. However, authorities searched that area and were unable to find him.
Several people who live in the area reported to authorities Flores and the other man were attempting to break into homes or vehicles and one surveillance video caught Flores on camera as he was attempting to find a way to run from the area, authorities said. Flores is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his right forearm, chest and left wrist.
Authorities said they went to homes in the area to warn them about Flores. They are also using drones, boats and people on the ground to search for him. If you spot Flores, do not approach him. Call 911 immediately.
